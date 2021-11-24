Here's what you need to enter S'pore via Causeway VTL starting Nov. 29, 2021

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) across the Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia will be launched on November 29.

In the first phase of the launch, priority is given to:

Citizens Permanent residents Long-term pass holders of the country that they are entering

Travellers who are entering Singapore must have remained in Malaysia, any other VTL or Category I country/region (see full updated list here), and/or Singapore in the last 14 consecutive days.

If you're travelling to Singapore, here's what you need

Firstly, a vaccination certificate that is recognised by the Singapore authorities, issued in any VTL country or Singapore. Children aged 12 and below do not need a vaccination certificate.

At least three days before arrival

Travellers on the VTL (Land) will need to purchase their bus ticket on designated bus services with either Transtar Travel Pte Ltd or Handal Indah Sdn. Bhd (also known as Causeway Link).

They will also need to submit their SG Arrival Card with Electronic Health Declaration via the ICA website or through the SG Arrival Card mobile application available on the App Store or Google Play (downloadable for free).

Singapore Long-Term Pass Holders must have either an electronic or physical copy of a Vaccinated Travel Pass.

Two days before arrival

Travellers need to take a professionally-administered pre-departure test — either an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) or Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test — and, of course, test negative.

This test must be taken at a laboratory or centre that is accredited or recognised by the Malaysia Ministry of Health.

Children aged two years and below in the calendar year are not required to undergo these tests.

Singapore and Malaysia aim to progressively expand the VTL (Land) to include more travellers, including general travellers in the future, taking into account the public health situation.

Both governments are also working towards restoring travel through Tuas Second Link.

