Back

S'pore, Japan to develop monitoring & reporting guidelines for carbon emissions in Asean industries

The initiative would help to price carbon and measure emissions in the region, so that businesses can decarbonise more easily.

Zi Shan Kow | November 13, 2021, 06:53 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Japan and Singapore have launched the second phase of a project that aims to develop and roll out monitor and report (M&R) systems for greenhouse gas emissions in industry facilities across Asean member states.

Singapore’s National Environment Agency will oversee the project collaboration with the Japan Overseas Environmental Cooperation Centre (OECC), with funding support from the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund.

The collaboration is part of an initiative known as the Partnership to Strengthen Transparency for Co-Innovation (PaSTI) by the Japan's Environment Ministry.

The initiative aims to connect businesses with local governments to come up with incentives and tools to work towards reducing carbon emissions in the long term.

Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu launched Phase Two of the project collaboration on Nov. 12 alongside Japan's Environment Minister Yamaguchi Tsuyoshi at the Japan Pavilion at global climate summit COP26 in Glasgow.

To accurately measure emissions

In her opening remarks, Fu said that keeping the 1.5ºC target alive and cutting carbon emissions need to be "backed by concrete implementation plans and reporting".

She said that the tracking of greenhouse gas emissions is important for countries to have a "clear basis for implementation to track progress".

"Collective and committed global action is needed to overcome climate change," Fu said, and added that PaSTI was a "significant initiative".

To price carbon effectively

Fu said that a robust monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) regime is the foundation of an effective carbon pricing scheme.

"It ensures that the cost of carbon emission is properly factored in our production," she stated.

At the same time, MRV regimes provide confidence for countries and companies to work together on low-carbon technologies and solutions, and develop high-integrity carbon markets.

Yamaguchi said in his opening remarks: "Enhancing the transparency and transformative actions are key pathways to our climate change agenda as recommended in the Asean State of the Climate Change report launched last month."

The report outlined the need for Asean members to improve science capacities through climate finance and new technologies.

Image by MSE.

Developing guidelines for monitoring and reporting

Phase One completed in July 2020, with support provided by the Asean Working Group on Climate Change (AWGCC), and involved more than 40 partners across Asean member states.

Government and corporate representatives had participated in assessing the needs and developing an implementation roadmap in efforts to harmonise M&R systems in the region.

Phase Two, which will commence later this year, will work to establish facility-level M&R guidelines that are applicable for the region, and test-drive these guidelines through pilot projects.

A step towards industrial sustainability

"If successfully implemented, this proof-of-concept will support facilities and businesses in their decarbonisation journeys and make their operations more sustainable."

With the initiative, "companies stand to reap efficiency gains by incorporating emissions considerations in designing and running their facilities," said Fu.

Top image by MSE

Groups of people allegedly gather at East Coast Park around midnight, disperse quickly when police arrive

NParks is currently investigating the incident.

November 13, 2021, 05:18 PM

S'pore now part of 141 countries pledging to end deforestation by 2030: COP26

With the new endorsements, close to 91 per cent of the world's forests are now covered under this pledge.

November 13, 2021, 05:07 PM

Maserati driver & friends savagely assault Taiwanese student after minor car accident

The boy's condition is improving.

November 13, 2021, 04:06 PM

Unthinkable for Australia not to join US in defending Taiwan: Defence minister

Australia has been inching closer to the U.S.

November 13, 2021, 03:52 PM

SCDF's firefighters & elite team rescues man on 70m high tower crane who had injured his leg

Once the injured worker was lowered to the ground, an SCDF ambulance crew assessed him before conveying him to the Singapore General Hospital.

November 13, 2021, 02:09 PM

If a sweetened zero-sugar drink still tastes just as sweet, is it really healthier? We asked some experts.

Some common questions about sweeteners, answered.

November 13, 2021, 02:00 PM

M'sian property agent, 28, apologises after backlash for insulting delivery riders

He claimed that he had lost his job, and asked the public for forgiveness.

November 13, 2021, 01:36 PM

Indonesian president Jokowi tries out new superbike circuit on his customised Kawasaki bike

He is an avid biker.

November 13, 2021, 12:37 PM

‘We have so much love to give’: S’porean couple in their 40s on fostering a 4-year-old child

It’s not just babysitting.

November 13, 2021, 12:17 PM

Employers can be fined for contacting employees outside work hours under new Portugal law

The new law says that 'the employer must respect the privacy of the worker'.

November 13, 2021, 12:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.