S'pore suffers 7-1 loss to Morocco A' team in last match of Dubai training camp before Suzuki Cup

Nazrul Nazari managed a consolation goal in the 88th minute.

Andrew Koay | November 17, 2021, 01:05 PM

Singapore's men's national team finished their camp in Dubai with a heavy defeat to Morocco A' in a training match on Nov. 16.

The scoreline at the final whistle was 7-1, with Nazrul Nazari managing a consolation goal in the 88th minute, according to the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

It was the second loss of the Lions' 10-day training camp in Dubai, after going down 2-1 to the Kyrgyz Republic in an international friendly on Nov. 11.

The training camp and the two matches were part of the national team's preparations for the upcoming ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup 2020.

The Morocco A' team was formed to compete in the African Championship of Nations (CHAN), an international tournament featuring African national teams with only players from the country's domestic leagues.

Morocco A' has won the last two editions of CHAN, and they proved to be a stern test for the Lions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWV0aBJruTx/

Going into halftime with a 2-0 lead, the African team piled on more pressure with five goals in the second half.

"A good learning experience"

FAS wrote that Singapore head coach Tastsum Yoshida made five changes to the team that lost to the Kyrgyz Republic and was without centre-backs Safuwan Baharudin and Irfan Fandi, and midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin. The trio had left the training camp to return to club duties.

Speaking to FAS's website, Yoshida admitted that the "hard experience" had left a "bitter taste".

"Morocco A’ is probably the toughest opponent we have faced since I took charge. They are of a different calibre and this is something we need to accept and understand; if we do not, it will be difficult for us (to know how) to improve, so this should be a good learning experience for us."

Preparation for the Suzuki Cup

Bringing a close to the Lions' preparations in Dubai, Yoshida said that the team would have to build on the good work done in the Middle East.

"As we look forward to the Suzuki Cup, we have to fully focus on during this final preparation phase when we get back as the team is aware of the hopes and expectations of the fans for us to do well in the tournament."

Singapore plays its first group match of the tournament against Myanmar on Dec. 5.

Singapore: Izwan Mahbud (GK), Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Amirul Adli 88’), Jacob Mahler, Shakir Hamzah, Iqram Rifqi (Nur Adam Abdullah 46’ (Nazrul Nazari 83’)), Shahdan Sulaiman (C), Hami Syahin (Tajeli Salamat 69’), Song Uiyoung (M. Anumanthan 46’), Gabriel Quak (Faris Ramli 46’), Shawal Anuar, Ikhsan Fandi (Amy Recha 82’).

Unused subs: Syazwan Buhari, Hassan Sunny, Zharfan Rohaizad, Adam Swandi, Saifullah Akbar.

Top image from Football Association of Singapore

