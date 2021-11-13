Back

S'pore now part of 141 countries pledging to end deforestation by 2030: COP26

With the new endorsements, close to 91 per cent of the world's forests are now covered under this pledge.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 13, 2021, 05:07 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore has joined 140 other countries in the global pledge to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030.

Known as the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use, world leaders recognise the roles of various types of forests and biodiversity, and the need to use land sustainably.

The declaration was announced in the first week of COP26 (Nov. 2), a global climate summit held in Glasgow, Scotland.

It was described by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a "landmark agreement".

According to the website, Singapore is one of the four new endorsements since Nov. 10.

With the new endorsements, 90.94 per cent of the world's forests are now covered under this declaration.

Singapore joins pledge to end deforestation and land use by 2030

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that "sustainability and stewardship" are core principles in the government's approach to land use planning.

Lee added that as a small city-state with many competing land use demands, Singapore will develop sustainably while it conserves nature.

“Sustainability and stewardship are core principles in our approach to land use planning. As a small city-state with many competing demands for our limited land, we will continue to develop our city sustainably while conserving nature within our urban environment. That is why Singapore has decided to endorse the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use."

Active steps taken to protect biodiversity and to develop sustainably

The press release issued by the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Nov. 12, which is also the last day of COP26, elaborated on the "active steps" Singapore had taken in striking a balance between development and conservation.

These include protecting core biodiversity areas, enhancing and restoring natural habitats in existing green spaces.

New nature parks have been created to act as a buffer for nature reserves.

In addition, Singapore will plant one million more trees islandwide between 2020 and 2030 to restore and strengthen core forests, adding more habitats and green corridors for wildlife.

However, MND also said that given Singapore's tight constraints and many competing demands for land, there will be some "vegetated sites" that have to be developed to meet people's needs.

Some of these sites used for development were previously used for human habitation, agriculture and industry but have become vegetated over time.

When development has to be carried out, a science-based approach is adopted, and the ecological value of the sites are assessed prior to that.

Natural elements will also be conserved or integrated within developments where possible.

MND also said that conserving and restoring core forests and other terrestrial ecosystems is a "key component" of Singapore's approach to long-term planning.

"In this regard, Singapore stands together with the international community in taking global climate action for sustainable urban development and the protection of our biodiversity and carbon sinks," MND concluded.

Top image by Joseph Goh Meng Huat via NParks' Facebook.

Groups of people allegedly gather at East Coast Park around midnight, disperse quickly when police arrive

NParks is currently investigating the incident.

November 13, 2021, 05:18 PM

Maserati driver & friends savagely assault Taiwanese student after minor car accident

The boy's condition is improving.

November 13, 2021, 04:06 PM

Unthinkable for Australia not to join US in defending Taiwan: Defence minister

Australia has been inching closer to the U.S.

November 13, 2021, 03:52 PM

SCDF's firefighters & elite team rescues man on 70m high tower crane who had injured his leg

Once the injured worker was lowered to the ground, an SCDF ambulance crew assessed him before conveying him to the Singapore General Hospital.

November 13, 2021, 02:09 PM

If a sweetened zero-sugar drink still tastes just as sweet, is it really healthier? We asked some experts.

Some common questions about sweeteners, answered.

November 13, 2021, 02:00 PM

M'sian property agent, 28, apologises after backlash for insulting delivery riders

He claimed that he had lost his job, and asked the public for forgiveness.

November 13, 2021, 01:36 PM

Indonesian president Jokowi tries out new superbike circuit on his customised Kawasaki bike

He is an avid biker.

November 13, 2021, 12:37 PM

‘We have so much love to give’: S’porean couple in their 40s on fostering a 4-year-old child

It’s not just babysitting.

November 13, 2021, 12:17 PM

Employers can be fined for contacting employees outside work hours under new Portugal law

The new law says that 'the employer must respect the privacy of the worker'.

November 13, 2021, 12:06 PM

Gojek lets students take full creative control of campaigns. This is the end product. 

A campaign for students, by students.

November 13, 2021, 11:28 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.