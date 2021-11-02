Back

VivoCity toy store has 1-for-1 sale on designer toys & collectible figures

Terms and conditions apply.

Karen Lui | November 02, 2021, 12:15 PM

There's still over a month before Christmas is upon us.

However, that should not stop you from embarking on early Christmas shopping to take advantage of current sales and promotions, especially for loved ones who appreciate collectible figures.

Simply Toys announced a one-for-one moving out sale for its VivoCity outlet from Nov. 1.

Collectible and designer toys

Specialising in collectible figures, action figures, designer toys, prop replicas, and more, the toy store features characters from DC, Marvel, Disney and other iconic movies, television series, and games.

Photos via Simply Toys's Instagram page and website.

They also stock Funko and Q Posket for cuter versions of your favourite characters.

An example of a Funko toy. Image via Simply Toys's website.

An example of a Q Posket toy. Image via Simply Toys's website.

One-for-one promotion

The promotion is only valid for in-store purchases at Simply Toys's VivoCity outlet.

It is applicable for in-stock items, excluding online purchases, new items, auction items, consignment items, and pre-order items.

The customer will be charged the higher retail-priced item for the one-for-one promotion.

All special offer prices are not valid.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simply Toys (@simplytoyssg)

The one-for-one promotion is limited to purchase of one piece per design.

Membership and other discounts and promotions are not applicable to this promotion.

No reservations or requests for inter-shop transfers are allowed.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simply Toys (@simplytoyssg)

WhatsApp Personal Shopper service is not available for this promotion.

Check out more updates on their sales and promotions via Instagram or Facebook.

Simply Toys

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, VivoCity, #02-32/33, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images by @simplytoyssg on Instagram and Clifton Cinematics via Google Maps.

