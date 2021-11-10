Back

S'pore police investigates 4 teens after one of them flips signboard at child along Keong Saik Road

Two of them were caught holding the signboard at Serangoon MRT station.

Belmont Lay | November 10, 2021, 12:00 PM

Four teenagers are being investigated by the police after a video put up online showed a person flipping a yellow "wet floor" signboard that struck a toddler.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident happened along Keong Saik Road outside the Sri Layan Sithi Vinayagar Temple at about 8.30pm on Monday, Nov. 8.

The police are investigating the teens for public nuisance and dishonest misappropriation of property.

What video showed

The video showed a man hitting a signboard that hit a child, before running away with three other people.

A woman in the video could be heard shouting at the group to identify themselves.

Comments posted on Instagram in response to the video claimed that the group was seen behaving like they were drunk near the Guild House, which is also along Keong Saik Road.

Caught at Serangoon MRT station

The teens were caught at Serangoon MRT station at around 9.45pm on Monday, when police officers spotted two of them holding onto a "wet floor" signage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two 18-year-olds were part of the same group behind the incident along Keong Saik Road.

The police said the other two teens were then traced.

An individual found guilty of being a public nuisances could face a S$2,000 fine, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Those found guilty of dishonest misappropriation of property could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

