2 travellers on SIA flight from S'pore to Sydney have Omicron Covid-19 variant

Two travellers have tested positive for the new Omicron Covid-19 variant after arriving in Sydney from Singapore on Sunday, Nov. 28 on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight.

These two cases were recorded in Australia, bringing the total number of Omicron cases in the state of New South Wales (NSW) to four on Nov. 29.

Flight information shows that SQ211 departed Singapore at 10:30am on Sunday and landed in Sydney at 9:20pm.

According to New South Wales health ministry (NSW Health), the two cases are passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ211 on Nov. 28.

They are fully vaccinated and isolating now.

Everyone on the same flight is considered a close contact and will be tested for Covid-19 immediately.

They will also be quarantined for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status, NSW Health added.

According to an SIA spokesperson, the pilot and crew of the flight will self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19.

The statement added that it will assist health authorities in all necessary contact tracing efforts.

SIA declined to reveal any information on the passengers, citing customer confidentiality.

MOH: Most travellers remained in transit area, contact tracing ongoing

Singapore's Ministry of Health provided an update in its daily Covid-19 report on Nov. 29 evening regarding these two cases who tested positive for the Omicron variant.

MOH said the travellers departed from Johannesburg on Nov. 27 via Singapore Airlines SQ481 and arrived at Changi Airport on the same day for their transit flight.

Their pre-departure tests in South Africa on Nov. 26 were negative for Covid-19 infection.

Most of the travellers had remained in the transit area at Changi Airport until their departure for Sydney on Nov. 28, and did not enter Singapore or visit other areas in Changi Airport.

Seven disembarked.

Six are currently on 10-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility and will be PCR tested.

One was a close contact of an infected individual on the flight, and has been quarantined.

Contact tracing is ongoing for airport staff who may have come into transient contact with the cases.

