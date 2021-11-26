SIA launches Flight Pass, discounted flight ticket bundles that can be bought in advance

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched a new product, Flight Pass, which allows travellers to purchase discounted bundles of flight tickets in advance.

These tickets can be used against future bookings.

SIA said the key feature of Flight Pass is its flexibility.

"Customers may lock in discounted air fares for multiple flights, and decide on their travel dates at their convenience, subject to seat availability."

The Flight Pass can be customised based on parameters such as destinations, the number of flights, the travel period, and fare type.

Once the fixed fare is secured and the traveller has paid upfront, they do not need to fork out additional surcharges even if the market fare of a flight increases in the future.

However, additional requests for seat selection and additional bag allowance may be chargeable.

The tickets booked in each Flight Pass bundle can also be shared with other travellers. This, said the airline, allows travellers to enjoy cost savings when they pool their travel together.

Flight Pass will initially be offered on SIA services between Singapore and France, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

This includes the quarantine-free Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from these destinations to Singapore, if their trip starts from Singapore.

Flight Pass bundles can be purchased and managed at the SIA Flight Pass website.

Top image: Singapore Airlines/Facebook

