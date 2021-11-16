Back

We rank SIA's new hawker food menu served in 'takeout' boxes on Economy Class

So you know what to eat on your next VTL flight.

Mandy How | November 16, 2021, 06:57 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has unveiled its latest line-up of cabin products, which will be rolled out on its Boeing 737-8 fleet in the coming weeks.

Tech and specs aside, its range of hawker favourites — that was previously not available in Economy Class — was probably the most exciting thing for us.

The five local dishes are:

  • Congee with pork ball and century egg

  • Mee siam

  • Singapore carrot cake with prawn

  • Singapore laksa with prawn

  • Nasi lemak with chicken

There's also an additional dish of cauliflower with hummus and pearl couscous, barley with edamame, but we'll ignore that in favour of today's localised theme.

A pulut hitam cake will accompany your choice of main course.

Nice. Should have eaten more. Photo by Mandy How.

Served in a paper box

Everything, including "wet" dishes like laksa and mee siam, is served in a paper box.

Photo by Mandy How

While deviating from the typical hawker and even plane experience (SIA previously used casseroles), we'll have to say that the serving method didn't detract from the meal like we thought it would.

Although small in appearance, the airline promises that the boxes can hold the same amount of food as its casserole presentation, except in a "deeper and more secure" manner.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

The sustainable packaging is also designed to retain heat, which we found to be largely true for the half an hour we spent dining aboard the aircraft.

Because we were lucky enough to try all five options, here's a (subjective) ranking of them.

5. Nasi lemak with chicken

Photo by Mandy How

We had high hopes for this, but alas.

There was little of the coconutty fragrance in the rice, while the ingredients were lacklustre (the otah had not much taste and the anchovies didn't hold up their crispiness. Sad).

The chicken, while slightly dry, did not come with bones, which earned points for convenience.

4. Mee siam

Gravy-laden dishes might stain the box's edges. Photo by Mandy How

While submerged in a generous portion of gravy, the mee siam lacked the element of spice and tang that makes it appetising.

It was not bad, certainly, but it wasn't good, either.

3. Singapore laksa with prawn

Photo by Mandy How

The dishes improve exponentially from here.

The laksa was surprisingly decent, on par with one you might randomly order at hawker centres.

Both the mee siam and the laksa came with a whole hard-boiled egg (instead of half), which is very important in completing the dish.

2. Singapore carrot cake with prawn

Photo by Mandy How

This was—dare we say—even better than some of the carrot cakes we've had at hawker centres.

The smell hits you immediately when you open the box, and the dish was glorious when served piping hot.

With a mildly spicy kick, the dish was just slightly off in terms of taste (we couldn't place our finger on it). So close to perfection (for airplane food).

To note: The prawns in the mains are not exactly prawns, but shrimps with a frozen seafood feel to it.

Photo by Mandy How

1. Congee with pork ball and century egg

Photo by Mandy How

This.

Warm and gooey in the best possible way, easy to slurp up, and might actually make the flight feel cosy.

Very much like the congee you'd get at a good dim sum house.

Dishes served on rotation

In total, there are more than 40 new dishes (including international cuisines) on rotation on different flights.

You can find out more about the meals here, or check your in-flight menu for your upcoming trip.

Top image by Mandy How

Python eats cat in Clementi

It is not known if the cat is a community cat or a pet left to roam freely in the estate.

November 16, 2021, 07:16 PM

KK Women's & Children's Hospital invites children aged 5-11 for Covid-19 vaccination trial

The findings from the trial will help to inform public health vaccination policies to protect children against Covid-19, KKH said.

November 16, 2021, 06:18 PM

Who is Rebecca Lim's mystery fiancé?

Here's what we know.

November 16, 2021, 06:03 PM

If you’re not getting hard in the morning as a man, it’s a good idea to get a check-up

We explain why morning wood is a sign of good health.

November 16, 2021, 06:00 PM

S'pore's Temasek halts new investments in Chinese tech companies

Temasek will wait for more regulatory clarity.

November 16, 2021, 05:30 PM

Brazilian cow up for slaughter escapes & slips down a waterslide

That's one dirty cow.

November 16, 2021, 05:05 PM

How to navigate your way through the drinks menu at Japanese izakayas so you won’t look like a noob

You’re welcome.

November 16, 2021, 05:00 PM

Elderly man, 83, still fixes bicycles at Pasir Ris void deck to pay for kidney dialysis

He has been at the same area close to two decades.

November 16, 2021, 04:31 PM

Fuk Hing Gin changes name to Fok Hing Gin in UK after public complains Fuk Hing Gin sounds offensive

Ignorant of Cantonese, these Westerners.

November 16, 2021, 04:07 PM

S'pore man, 36, fined S$3,200 for urinating in woman's shoe, previously fined S$5,000 for twice pleasuring himself with women's shoes

He asked in court for his identity to be concealed.

November 16, 2021, 02:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.