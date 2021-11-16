Back

S'pore man, 36, fined S$3,200 for urinating in woman's shoe, previously fined S$5,000 for twice pleasuring himself with women's shoes

He asked in court for his identity to be concealed.

Belmont Lay | November 16, 2021, 02:49 PM

A 36-year-old man, who is a freelance undertaker, was fined S$3,200 on Nov. 16 for urinating in a woman's shoe while not wearing a mask properly, according to CNA.

The perpetrator, Low Yan Long, was previously fined S$5,000 after he pleasured himself with women's shoes in Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio.

The court heard previously that he has a fetish for women's shoes and would smell the shoes and imagine beautiful women wearing them before masturbating and urinating in them to relieve stress.

Want identity protected

CNA reported that Low asked the judge in court via a Mandarin interpreter to stop the media from publishing his name and news on the case.

The judge told him that court proceedings were open to the public and there was no basis to apply a gag order to his identity, which only covered the victim's identity.

What happened

Low felt a sudden urge to urinate at about 6:40pm on Aug. 3, 2021, when he was in central Singapore.

He was about to leave the area after providing funeral services as part of his job.

He then walked to the victim's block and went to the 10th floor via the lift.

He walked to the ninth floor and pulled his face mask down to his chin.

He then spotted a shoe rack outside the 29-year-old victim's flat.

He unzipped his pants, picked up a pink shoe from the rack, and sniffed it.

He then urinated on the shoe.

His mask was on his chin at that point.

Once done, he zipped up his pants and placed the shoe back on the rack and left.

A motion sensor detector on the victim's main door detected Low's presence.

The victim and her husband saw Low on the closed-circuit television footage and checked on the pink shoe.

They found wet patches and white spots on it.

Fine to be paid in monthly instalments

Low pleaded guilty to committing mischief by urinating in a woman's pink shoe and of failing to wear his mask properly.

He also paid the victim S$44 to replace her shoe.

Low was previously fined for insulting the modesty of a woman, as well as for committing obscene acts in public.

When the judge asked Low if he could pay the fine, he said his girlfriend can only give him S$300 on Dec. 7, CNA reported.

He was ordered to pay S$500 first, and make S$300 monthly payments subsequently.

