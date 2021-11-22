Back

About 200 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Spanish restaurant in Shaw Centre

There were no reported injuries.

Syahindah Ishak | November 22, 2021, 03:18 PM

A fire broke out at La Tapería restaurant in Shaw Centre on Monday (Nov. 22) morning.

Photos of the incident were posted online.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers can be seen outside the mall, attending to the fire with a water jet.

About 200 people self-evacuated

In response to queries from Mothership, SCDF said that they were alerted to a fire at No. 1 Scott's Road at about 10:15am on Nov. 22.

The fire involved an electrical circuit box in a unit on the second floor of the premises.

The fire was extinguished by a water sprinkler system and by SCDF using one water jet.

About 200 people self-evacuated from the premises prior to SCDF's arrival.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF added.

Restaurants closed

La Tapería by Les Amis Group uploaded a Facebook post on the same day, stating that its restaurant will be closed for the day due to "unforseen circumstances."

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to serving you on 23 November," it added.

La Strada, another restaurant owned by the Les Amis Group, has also announced its closure for the day.
According to CNA, all F&B concepts at Shaw Centre that are owned by the group will stop operations until investigations have been fully carried out.

Top image from Donald Pwee/FB.

