Back

Shanmugam labels Amos Yee's supporters hypocrites for silence now that provocateur faces child porn charges

"Hypocrisy has many shades," said Shanmugam.

Andrew Koay | November 14, 2021, 06:46 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As notorious Singaporean blogger Amos Yee faces child pornography and grooming charges in the United States, K Shanmugam decided to pose a number of pointed questions at the 23-year-old's supporters, including the American media, international human rights groups and a small group of Singaporeans.

In a Nov. 14 Facebook post, the Minister for Law and Home Affairs wrote of the "hypocrisy" of those who had previously "championed" Yee.

Writing in reference to another social media post by lawyer and author Adrian Tan, Shanmugam noted how some had previously lauded Yee when he was jailed for wounding religious feelings in 2015 and 2016.

He cited a 2015 article from the New Yorker — which had referred to Yee as "exactly the kind of person you would one day want... maybe even running your country" — and economist Donald Low, who said that Yee possessed "all the traits that we want in our youth" as examples.

"Several others jumped in — Singapore was persecuting this brilliant young man because he exercised his rights of ‘free speech ‘. They were cheered by some in Singapore who have since kept very quiet," wrote Shanmugam.

"Not a squeak"

Noting that Yee had made "seriously derogatory remarks about Christians and Muslims", which included "using four-letter words and vulgarities to refer to Christians and Muslims and their religious beliefs", the minister said that such actions usually resulted in legal trouble in Singapore.

"Human Rights Watch said that the Singapore government had gone to 'extraordinary lengths to restrict Yee’s free expression rights'."

"What has happened now?" he added, before pointing out that since Yee has been charged in the United States, he has been banned from using social media.

"Not a squeak from his supporters."

Taking aim once again at Human Rights Watch, the New Yorker, and "the small group of Singaporeans who were vocal in using his case to run down Singapore", Shanmugam remarked: "Hypocrisy has many shades."

So far, Yee's latest run-in with the law has not caught the attention of most American media outlets, though the Chicago Sun-Times has reported on his charges.

Background

After he was jailed in 2015 and 2016, Yee was granted asylum in the US, where he now finds himself back in court.

According to CNA, the 23-year-old faces 18 charges, including grooming, indecently soliciting a child, and possession of child pornography.

Yee is accused of exchanging nude photos with a 14-year-old girl via WhatsApp, between Feb. 1 and Jun. 30, 2019.

The girl then contacted a group of people "interested in exposing paedophiles" after her relationship with Yee fell apart.

Yee has been in remand since his arrest, with a US$1 million (S$1.35 million) bond. If found guilty, Yee could lose his asylum status and be deported back to Singapore.

Shanmugam's post in full:

Related Stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Chicago Police and K Shanmugam's Facebook page

S'pore otter pup spotted paralysed from waist down, otter watchers aware about it

Can only monitor for now.

November 15, 2021, 12:58 PM

Austria puts those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 under lockdown as cases surge again

Those fully vaccinated can still go out and about.

November 15, 2021, 11:39 AM

Public ask Bukit Panjang police officers to save kitten from under car engine after hearing mews

Why read breaking news when you can have some breaking mews?

November 15, 2021, 02:09 AM

1,723 new Covid-19 cases & 10 more deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 14

Singapore has now reported 237,203 cases in total.

November 14, 2021, 11:36 PM

What you need to know before booking a flight on the South Korea VTL, starting Nov. 15

Make sure you're eligible for the VTL before booking your flight.

November 14, 2021, 09:27 PM

Founder of 'Healing the Divide' anti-vax group engages lawyer M Ravi to start legal proceedings against S'pore Govt

YouTube had previously removed Iris Koh's videos for violating its community guidelines.

November 14, 2021, 06:10 PM

Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro leaves with newlywed husband for New York

The pair have come under intense scrutiny from the Japanese media and public.

November 14, 2021, 03:52 PM

President Tsai Ing-wen thanks NBA star Enes Kanter for 'standing with Taiwan'

Kanter had earlier said that Taiwan is not part of China and it is a "democratic and free country."

November 14, 2021, 03:05 PM

This giant N95-inspired tote bag allows you to wear 2 masks at once

Peak pandemic fashion.

November 14, 2021, 02:42 PM

Otters ignore court-ordered halt to admire KAWS:Holiday exhibition at Marina Bay

The exhibition would have opened to the public on Nov. 14.

November 14, 2021, 01:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.