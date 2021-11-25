SG-MY land VTL bus tickets for the next 30 days sold out in just 20 minutes on Transtar Travel

It appears that there is high demand for the Singapore-Malaysia land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) service which will be launching on November 29.

Tickets for the land VTL (travelling from Johor Bahru to Singapore) are only offered by two bus operators — Transtar Travel and Handal Indah — and they went on sale today (November 25) at 8am.

However, within 20 minutes of the ticket launch on Transtar Travel, tickets for the next 30 days were sold out, reported CNA.

When we popped over to the Transtar Travel website at 10:05am, we were greeted by a message informing us that we had been placed in a virtual waiting room because the site was experiencing high user volume.

CNA also reported that earlier in the day, the Transtar Travel website put up a message stating that it was undergoing "emergency maintenance".

Similarly, CNA said that visitors to the Handal Indah (also known as Causeway Link) website were placed in a virtual meeting room with an estimated waiting time of more than an hour. However, when we tried to visit the website at 10:30am, it was down.

More information on the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL:

