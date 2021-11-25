Back

SG-MY land VTL bus tickets for the next 30 days sold out in just 20 minutes on Transtar Travel

Very high demand for the land VTL.

Joshua Lee | November 25, 2021, 10:56 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It appears that there is high demand for the Singapore-Malaysia land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) service which will be launching on November 29.

Tickets for the land VTL (travelling from Johor Bahru to Singapore) are only offered by two bus operators — Transtar Travel and Handal Indah — and they went on sale today (November 25) at 8am.

However, within 20 minutes of the ticket launch on Transtar Travel, tickets for the next 30 days were sold out, reported CNA.

When we popped over to the Transtar Travel website at 10:05am, we were greeted by a message informing us that we had been placed in a virtual waiting room because the site was experiencing high user volume.

CNA also reported that earlier in the day, the Transtar Travel website put up a message stating that it was undergoing "emergency maintenance".

Similarly, CNA said that visitors to the Handal Indah (also known as Causeway Link) website were placed in a virtual meeting room with an estimated waiting time of more than an hour. However, when we tried to visit the website at 10:30am, it was down.

More information on the Singapore-Malaysia land VTL:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

4,000 sq ft otter-themed escape room with ball pit & Neoprint-like photobooths at National Museum of S'pore till Mar. 20, 2022

Fun for the young and young at heart.

November 25, 2021, 10:17 AM

Colin Schooling left behind a gift for all S’pore fathers: Veteran journalist

A heartfelt obituary.

November 25, 2021, 10:08 AM

Ex-restaurant chefs now selling Tonkatsus from S$8.80 at NTP+ mall in Lorong Chuan

Taste of Japan.

November 25, 2021, 09:49 AM

Comment: Exams in S’pore are ‘all or nothing’. How will young S’poreans learn to try & fail (a lot)?

Is the very existence of these exams harmful to promoting innovation?

November 25, 2021, 08:36 AM

Woman finishes iced Milo from McDonald's Paya Lebar Square, finds part of drink dispenser in cup

When you take away iced Milo and part of the drink dispenser or something.

November 25, 2021, 03:14 AM

Monetary Authority of S'pore considering action against DBS for ibanking system down

MAS expects financial institutions to ensure consistent availability of services to customers.

November 25, 2021, 02:39 AM

2,079 new Covid-19 cases & 6 deaths reported in S'pore

Today’s update.

November 24, 2021, 11:13 PM

Blackpink's Lisa tests positive for Covid-19

The other members are awaiting their test results.

November 24, 2021, 07:12 PM

Traveller quota for S'pore-M'sia land VTL will be reviewed weekly: Gan Kim Yong

No leisure trips to Johor Bahru for now.

November 24, 2021, 07:12 PM

Buses & possibly trains for S'pore-M'sia VTL (Land) before private vehicles like cars: Gan Kim Yong

These modes of transport have a fixed capacity, which makes for easier control and management.

November 24, 2021, 07:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.