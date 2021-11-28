Alleged scammer poses as S'pore police with cap that shows NY Yankees logo

A Singaporean woman, Lid Wati Hassan, has put up a warning on social media alerting people to an alleged scammer who had attempted to pose as a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) -- but the entire thing looks hilarious due to how lousy the cosplay was.

According to Lid's Facebook post on Nov. 27, the scammer would call his target and declare himself to be from the CID, before asking for banking details.

"DO NOT GIVE HIM ANY OF YOUR PERSONAL DETAILS!!! I REPEAT, DO NOT GIVE HIM ANY DETAILS!!!!!" Lid rightly wrote.

Photos of alleged scammer

Her post was also accompanied by some screenshots of a video call, where the alleged scammer could be clearly seen wearing an outfit that was supposed to pass off for a Singapore police officer's uniform.

Poor attempt though

The best part, as commenters have pointed out, was his shoddily-made cap with a fake SPF logo right beside a recognisable New York Yankees logo.

The man even produced a pass hoping to convince his target of his identity.

In Singapore, those found guilty of personating a public servant are liable to an imprisonment term of up to two years, or a fine, or both.

Top image via Lid Wati Hassan/Facebook