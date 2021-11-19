Male South Asian caller says he's female Chinese S'pore police officer, but can't pronounce own name

A woman, likely a Singaporean, turned the tables on scammers by making them look like fools and recording their antics on video.

A three-minute clip of a WhatsApp phone call between a supposed scam caller and a woman was shared to the Facebook page Beh Chia Lor.

Asked for bank details

One minute into the call, the woman started recording the conversation with another mobile phone.

The male voice on the line was heard asking the woman, "Please tell me, you are using Visa card, Mastercard, or normal card - which one you are using?"

The woman evaded the question, and asked him in response: "No, no, you are calling from where?"

"I am calling from CID, Criminal Investigation Department of Singapore, sister," he replied.

The display picture of the caller was an image of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation & Intelligence), Florence Chua, who is also the first woman the head the CID.

Unable to pronounce his own name

When asked for his full name, the caller replied with a Chinese-sounding name but pronounce it in a strong South Asian accent.

Perhaps realising he was not convincing with his pronunciation when the woman asked him to repeat his name, he replied, "I can give you my Singapore ID and police photo, no need to worry, sister."

"Repeat your name again," the woman insisted, "because this is a Chinese name, but you sound Indian, and you sound overseas."

In response, he offered to send her his details again instead of disclosing them verbally.

Then, he threatened to halt her mobile banking if she did not provide her banking details.

"Okay, go ahead, okay thank you very much, bye, bye, bye," said the woman as she cut him off before hanging up.

Receiving calls with +65 prefix

If you receive a call with a +65 prefix in the caller ID, be aware that it is an overseas call.

There is a high chance that it is a scam call from abroad, spoofing a local number.

"The public should not pick up such calls if they are not expecting anyone calling from overseas," according to the Ministry for Communications and Information.

In August, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned members of the public to be wary of scam callers who claim to be officers from government agencies.

According to ICA, no government agency will request for personal details or transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines.

Top images by Beh Chia Lor/Facebook and Pickawood/Unsplash.