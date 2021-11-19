Back

Male South Asian caller says he's female Chinese S'pore police officer, but can't pronounce own name

When asked to repeat his name, he said, "I can give you my Singapore ID and police photo, no need to worry, sister."

Zi Shan Kow | November 19, 2021, 06:35 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman, likely a Singaporean, turned the tables on scammers by making them look like fools and recording their antics on video.

A three-minute clip of a WhatsApp phone call between a supposed scam caller and a woman was shared to the Facebook page Beh Chia Lor.

Asked for bank details

One minute into the call, the woman started recording the conversation with another mobile phone.

The male voice on the line was heard asking the woman, "Please tell me, you are using Visa card, Mastercard, or normal card - which one you are using?"

The woman evaded the question, and asked him in response: "No, no, you are calling from where?"

"I am calling from CID, Criminal Investigation Department of Singapore, sister," he replied.

The display picture of the caller was an image of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation & Intelligence), Florence Chua, who is also the first woman the head the CID.

Unable to pronounce his own name

When asked for his full name, the caller replied with a Chinese-sounding name but pronounce it in a strong South Asian accent.

Perhaps realising he was not convincing with his pronunciation when the woman asked him to repeat his name, he replied, "I can give you my Singapore ID and police photo, no need to worry, sister."

"Repeat your name again," the woman insisted, "because this is a Chinese name, but you sound Indian, and you sound overseas."

In response, he offered to send her his details again instead of disclosing them verbally.

Then, he threatened to halt her mobile banking if she did not provide her banking details.

"Okay, go ahead, okay thank you very much, bye, bye, bye," said the woman as she cut him off before hanging up.

Receiving calls with +65 prefix

If you receive a call with a +65 prefix in the caller ID, be aware that it is an overseas call.

There is a high chance that it is a scam call from abroad, spoofing a local number.

"The public should not pick up such calls if they are not expecting anyone calling from overseas," according to the Ministry for Communications and Information.

In August, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned members of the public to be wary of scam callers who claim to be officers from government agencies.

According to ICA, no government agency will request for personal details or transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Beh Chia Lor/Facebook and Pickawood/Unsplash.

The Rock wants to be next James Bond. All other candidates are afraid.

Licence to drop the People's Elbow.

November 19, 2021, 06:28 PM

Joanne Peh calls for more regulation in renovation sector after implying encounter with dishonest contractor

Incited some debate in the comments.

November 19, 2021, 06:25 PM

Patisserie in Japan sells petit cakes in cans with pretty cherry blossoms & fresh strawberries

Japan VTL when?

November 19, 2021, 06:15 PM

Man in Jurong West picks up owl rarely seen in S'pore thinking it was dead, turns out it was asleep

Guess you can say that he was hoot-winked.

November 19, 2021, 06:00 PM

SIA to operate VTL flights to KL, Houston, & Manchester

More options when you're planning your holiday.

November 19, 2021, 05:53 PM

Man, 72, riding PMA dies after colliding with motorbike while crossing road in Tampines

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 19, 2021, 05:13 PM

China & US agree to ease visa restrictions for journalists

The deal was reportedly done ahead of Xi and Biden's virtual summit.

November 19, 2021, 05:09 PM

S'pore in talks to renew hosting F1 Grand Prix night race in 2022

If it comes to pass, road closures coming back in 2022.

November 19, 2021, 04:56 PM

When home becomes unsafe: S’pore child protection officer on dealing with child abuse ‘day in & day out’

Senior Child Protection Officer S.Priyalatha talks about how the Child Protective Services intervenes to rescue children from harm, and how she copes with the emotionally demanding job.

November 19, 2021, 03:53 PM

Fighter Angela Lee reveals MMA cage-ready body 7 months after giving birth

From carrying baby to carrying belt once again.

November 19, 2021, 03:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.