Back

Roast meat boss pranked into delivering roasted pig to Malay household in Tampines

He waited four hours outside the house.

Joshua Lee | November 18, 2021, 10:44 AM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An owner of a roast meat business lost close to S$188 after he became a victim of a prank by a suspected loanshark.

This case was reported by Shin Min Daily News on November 17.

The 58-year-old owner named Hu Shi Ming received an order for a S$188 roasted pig on November 16 at around 5pm.

The order, made by a customer named Li, was to be delivered the next day to a unit at 827A Tampines Street 81.

The customer insisted on paying via cash-on-delivery.

When Hu requested the customer to use PayNow, the latter refused, insisting that Hu could call the police if he doesn't receive payment.

Hu told the Chinese paper that he took up the job because business was bad.

However, when he made the delivery the next day, there was no one at the door.

He took a photo of the main door and sent it to Li. The latter instructed him to wait outside. Hu ended up waiting outside the unit for four hours. Calls to Li subsequently went unanswered.

Li only answered the phone when Hu used another number to call him. During that call, Li told Hu to collect the money from a maid in the unit.

According to residents in the area, the unit's occupants are a Malay widower in his seventies and a maid.

Hu subsequently made a police report.

According to Shin Min, the WhatsApp number used to make the order was linked to a business which provides "financial services".

Hu told the Chinese paper that this was the first time he encountered a prank like this.

"This is my hard-earned money, how can they do this?" he said.

He will no longer accept cash-on-delivery as a mode of payment.

The police told Shin Min that they received a report of harassment and are currently investigating.

Related story:

All images courtesy of Shin Min Daily News.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Jack Neo apologises for transgender actress being named 'Amanda Man' in 'Ah Girls Go Army' movie

The actress, Kelly Kimberly Cheong, raised the issue with the director after backlash online.

November 18, 2021, 02:40 AM

3,474 new Covid-19 cases & 7 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 17

The total number of cases reported thus far has risen to 244,815.

November 17, 2021, 11:41 PM

System which alerts drivers to wildlife crossing roads to be installed at Rifle Range Road

The development of the system for Rifle Range Road will start in the first half of 2022.

November 17, 2021, 08:40 PM

I found out for myself that you might not need metal braces to correct your teeth alignment problems

I was relieved that my nagging teeth problems can be fixed with clear aligners.

November 17, 2021, 08:00 PM

Retired S'pore hawker wins Lazada million dollar condo after buying S$3.41 aloe vera gel & nasi lemak voucher

Add to cart now.

November 17, 2021, 07:44 PM

Some users in S'pore still having issues with Grab super app & Grab Driver app

Second day in a row problems surfaced.

November 17, 2021, 07:29 PM

Westwood Primary School canteen to serve halal plant-based food every Wednesday from 2022

Healthier and more environmentally-friendly.

November 17, 2021, 07:05 PM

What is data analytics, & why should you consider joining the industry?

It’s not that hard to make the jump.

November 17, 2021, 07:00 PM

Installation of new ERP on-board units delayed 2 years till 2023 due to microchips shortage

New ERP system can wait.

November 17, 2021, 06:45 PM

Chinese netizens angered over alleged killing of pet corgi by Covid-19 anti-epidemic workers

Pet owners are now afraid for their pets' safety.

November 17, 2021, 06:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.