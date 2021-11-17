Back

Retired S'pore hawker wins Lazada million dollar condo after buying S$3.41 aloe vera gel & nasi lemak voucher

Fiona Tan | November 17, 2021, 07:44 PM

Lazada has announced the winner of its biggest 11.11 giveaway yet – a one-bedroom condominium unit at Normanton Park, that is valued at S$1,000,000.

And the lucky winner of the brand new condominium is a 70-year-old retired hawker, Chow Meng Cheng, who spent just S$3.41 on aloe vera gel and a digital voucher for nasi lemak to enter the game.

S$3.41 for aloe vera gel, nasi lemak voucher... and a condo

According to Lazada's press release on Nov. 17, Chow sold fish noodle soup to support his family of five for more than 30 years before he retired.

He has been a Lazada shopper since 2017, but only started purchasing more after the pandemic started, and uses the Lazada app to pick up daily home necessities, groceries and skin care products for his family members.

In fact, it was Chow's daughter who informed him about the condominium giveaway, and also coached him in the Lazzie Star game that she was also playing.

Golden Keys can be collected from Lazzie Star, Lazada's in-app game, and will increase the chances of winning the condominium.

After playing the game himself, Chow reached the 25th level in the game, and won for himself five Golden Keys.

The retiree subsequently went on to collect the winning golden key in the game -- after spending just S$3.41 on aloe vera gel, and a digital voucher for nasi lemak.

The Lazada condominium giveaway was co-sponsored by PropNex, and the chief executive officers from both organisations were present to hand over the key to Chow.

"I thought it was a scam"

Responding to his prize winning, Chow could not believe that his modest purchase would end up with him winning such a large prize.

Having never been so lucky before, Chow appeared shell-shocked by his good fortune, and thought that it was a scam at first:

“The good news about winning has not fully sunk in yet! Originally, I thought it was a scam when the Lazada team surprised me with the news. I have never been this lucky in my life! I could only be sure I was really the winner after verifying everything with Lazada’s customer service team.”

According to PropNex's CEO, Ismail Gafoor, Chow's new condominium sits on a "massive land plot of over 680,000 square feet".

In addition, the property "boasts an extensive landscaping with an unblocked view of the cove pool, and 110 lifestyle facilities", all of which Ismail said Chow "will be able to enjoy in his retirement”.

Other lucky individuals

