PSLE results out on Nov. 24, 2021, students can collect in person

The 2021 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) announced in a joint press release on Nov. 17.

To collect PSLE results in person

Students will be able to receive their results from their primary schools, in their respective classrooms from 11am on Nov. 24, with the necessary safe management measures (SMMs) in place.

One parent or guardian will be able to accompany their child or ward to school to collect the PSLE results.

However, like in 2020, parents and guardians will need to wait at the designated areas in the schools while the students receive their results in the classroom.

They will not be allowed to access or wait near the classrooms.

Students and parents issued the Ministry of Health’s Health Risk Warning will be allowed to collect their results in person, if they test negative using the Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on results day before going to school.

Students who are unwell or self-isolating due to a positive Covid-19 test result should not return to school to collect their results.

They can instead access their results online via SEAB's Candidates Portal from 11:45am on Nov. 24.

The system will be accessible from Nov. 24, 2021 to Dec. 7, 2021.

If necessary, students can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of the results on their behalf.

However, proxies are required to collect the results by Friday, Nov. 26, and provide the relevant documents for the school’s verification.

Release of Secondary 1 Posting Results

The S1 Option Form to select secondary schools will be given to students when they collect their results in person.

Alternatively, a copy of the S1 Option Form from the Secondary 1 Internet System (S1-IS) will be accessible through MOE’s S1 Posting website, from 11:30am on Nov. 24 to 3pm on Nov. 30.

As 2021 marks the first year the new PSLE scoring system takes effect, students and their parents are encouraged to visit secondary schools’ open houses and explore the schools’ websites for a better understanding of the schools’ environment, programmes and culture.

The Secondary 1 posting results will subsequently be released between Dec. 22 and Dec. 24, 2021, added MOE and SEAB.

The results will be released via SMS, the S1-IS website, and at the student's primary school.

Students will not need to report to their posted secondary schools after receiving their Secondary 1 posting results.

Students can instead refer to their posted schools’ websites for more information, such as instructions on online purchase of books and uniforms, booklist, and the reporting details.

Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School

For those interested and eligible for the Normal (Technical) course in Crest Secondary School (CSS) or Spectra Secondary School (SSS), students can apply to these schools during the Pre-Registration exercise from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2021.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 30, 2021, 3pm.

Students successfully admitted into CSS or SSS will be informed by the schools by Dec. 15, 2021.

