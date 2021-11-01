Back

WP chief Pritam Singh: Raeesah Khan shouldn't have been untruthful in Parliament

Pritam Singh also spoke about the 'significant freedom of speech' Members of Parliament (MP) have in Parliament.

Tanya Ong | November 01, 2021, 04:49 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

"MP Raeesah Khan should not have shared an account that contained untruths in the House," Secretary-General of the Workers' Party, Pritam Singh, said in a statement on Monday (Nov. 1).

This was following Raeesah Khan's statement in Parliament earlier in the day where she admitted to lying about accompanying a rape victim to a police station to make a report.

Pritam Singh's statement

In Singh's statement, he said the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act gives an MP (Member of Parliament) significant freedom of speech, to the extent that what is said in Parliament cannot be impeached or questioned outside Parliament.

However, he noted that this freedom of speech does not extend to communicating untruthful accounts, even if an MP’s motives are not malicious.

Singh added that Khan has apologised to the Singapore Police Force, victims of sexual assault, her constituents, the Workers’ Party members and volunteers, as well as her parents.

She also shared with Singh that she wanted to set the record straight in Parliament.

"This was the correct thing to do," Singh said.

Background

Khan initially claimed that the rape victim whom she supposedly accompanied had emerged from the police station crying, after a police officer allegedly commented about her dressing and the fact that she had been drinking.

When Khan was asked to provide more details so an investigation may take place, she declined to do so as she did not wish to "re-traumatise" the person involved.

In October, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam also asked Khan for further details, such as when and at which police station the incident occurred.

Khan declined to provide more information, citing confidentiality of the person involved.

In Parliament today (Nov. 1), Khan admitted that she had not been present with the woman whose anecdote she had shared, and had heard the survivor share it in a women’s support group, of which she had been a member.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah raised an official complaint, and asked for the matter to be referred to the Committee of Privileges. Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin agreed to refer the matter to the Committee.

Related story:

Top photo via CNA screengrab.

House Leader Indranee Rajah explains why 'no choice' but to raise complaint against WP's Raeesah Khan

The matter will be referred to the Committee of Privileges.

November 01, 2021, 06:51 PM

Up to 80% off Chanel, SK-II, La Mer & more at BeautyFresh’s X’mas Online Warehouse Sale 2021

Free shipping for orders over S$150.

November 01, 2021, 06:50 PM

Occupation-themed Hello Kitty plushies selling at S$29.90 in S'pore from Nov. 16

Hello Kitty fans, your time has come again.

November 01, 2021, 06:41 PM

S'pore to get heavy rain with below 23°C weather in first 2 weeks of Nov. 2021

Cause nothin' lasts forever, even cold November rain.

November 01, 2021, 06:29 PM

Police officers deployed to Westlite Jalan Tukang dormitory due to 'potential for violence': Desmond Tan

Tan clarified that although additional police units were put on standby, they were not needed to resolve the situation.

November 01, 2021, 06:10 PM

Muhyiddin’s party refutes bribery allegations & claims he was just returning change

Only RM5 though.

November 01, 2021, 06:10 PM

Does diet affect fertility & other burning questions on fertility & pregnancy, answered

You can also go for a fertility health check-up.

November 01, 2021, 05:56 PM

MOH 'seriously looking' into 'monetary award' for healthcare workers: Ong Ye Kung

The minister said that this was the least that could be done.

November 01, 2021, 05:26 PM

S'porean woman sets up pantry corner near Jalan Besar CC with free food for residents in need

It is a project that she and her friend embarked to help those in the neighbourhood.

November 01, 2021, 05:19 PM

Traditional neighbourhood bakery waffles with Musang King filling found at AMK Hub basement

Petition for more durian fillings in durian products!!

November 01, 2021, 04:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.