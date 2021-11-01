Porsche electric sports car up for grabs in new shopping promotion at Changi Airport

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Changi Airport launched their "Win With Changi" shopping promotion today (November 1, 2021). It will last till October 2022.
According to Changi's press release, the promotion includes a total of "100 million Changi Rewards points in the form of weekly prizes of 1 million Changi Rewards points (worth S$5,000) and quarterly prizes of 10 million Changi Rewards points (worth S$50,000), as well as monthly giveaways of credits from iShopChangi and Changi Eats".
In addition to these prizes, there will be one finalist picked each month during the year-long promotion.
These finalists will have a shot at winning "Porsche’s first all-electric sports car, the Taycan".
Here it is.
To participate in ‘Win With Changi’, members of Changi Rewards, Changi Airport’s loyalty programme, need to spend S$50 at the airport’s terminals, Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel), iShopChangi or Changi Eats to participate.
Shoppers who pay with Changi Airport’s recently-launched digital wallet Changi Pay, will "receive 10x chances".
Here's a table by the group to help you visualise the competition.
Image from Changi Airport Group
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.