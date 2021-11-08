Back

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 69, who died at Singapore General Hospital

He was a former Tiong Bahru resident.

Nigel Chua | November 08, 2021, 05:00 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

The Singapore police are appealing for the next-of-kin of an elderly man to come forward.

Teo Chin Seng passed away at Singapore General Hospital on Oct. 22, 2021.

Teo was a former resident of Block 124 Kim Tian Place in Tiong Bahru.

Anyone who has information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Information can also be submitted online via this website.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top image from Singapore Police Force and via se1217/Google Maps

New community garden at Tiong Bahru, all produce to go to estate's residents

From farm straight to table.

November 08, 2021, 04:34 PM

Panic buying at supermarkets in China after ministry urges families to stock up on daily needs

Videos on social media showed large crowds at supermarkets.

November 08, 2021, 03:46 PM

IKEA S'pore doing S$16.50 duck confit for Christmas & S$2 shark buns for fun

Du du du.

November 08, 2021, 03:44 PM

MOH rubbishes claims by Gilbert Goh that women turned away from A&E died or developed lung infection

MOH has requested Gilbert Goh step forward with more information.

November 08, 2021, 03:34 PM

Tuvalu minister gives COP26 statement in seawater to highlight rising sea levels from climate change

In a suit and tie, knee-deep in seawater.

November 08, 2021, 03:10 PM

4 kittens sneak onto SIA cargo plane & fly 2,500km from S'pore to Hong Kong

Will be put up for adoption.

November 08, 2021, 03:04 PM

Google Maps launches new feature with 6,800km of cycling trails in S'pore, 1st in Southeast Asia

The result of an uptick in interest in cycling over the years.

November 08, 2021, 01:08 PM

Japan records zero daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 15 months

Japan has done very well since the peak recorded at the end of the Olympic Games.

November 08, 2021, 12:57 PM

Man drowns after falling into sea at East Coast Park while packing fishing gear

He was dragged back to shore by fellow anglers, but could not be resuscitated.

November 08, 2021, 12:14 PM

Superga x Tiong Bahru Bakery collab sees 3 limited edition sneakers launching Nov. 13

If you're hungry for some limited-edition sneakers.

November 08, 2021, 12:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.