S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 69, who died at Singapore General Hospital

The Singapore police are appealing for the next-of-kin of an elderly man to come forward.

Teo Chin Seng passed away at Singapore General Hospital on Oct. 22, 2021.

Teo was a former resident of Block 124 Kim Tian Place in Tiong Bahru.

Anyone who has information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Information can also be submitted online via this website.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

