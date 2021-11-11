Teen, 16, allegedly attacked man with knife after heated argument in Punggol, victim suffered cuts to neck

On Nov. 10, the police were alerted to a case where a male victim was allegedly attacked by a person using a knife along Northshore Drive in Punggol.

The attack purportedly arose from a heated argument between the victim and the person within a group of six teenagers who were at the scene.

The attack caused the victim to suffer lacerations to his neck. He was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigation

Unfortunately, the group involved fled the scene prior to the police’s arrival.

However, through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and information provided by members of the public, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identities of the persons involved and arrested them within six hours of the reported crime.

The police have arrested six persons, aged between 15 and 16.

Of the six arrested, a 16-year-old male will be charged in court on Nov. 12 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The other five, who were believed to be present when the incident happened, were arrested for unlawful assembly.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Penalties for offences

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, individuals may face an imprisonment term of up to 15 years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

For being a member of an unlawful assembly, individuals may face an imprisonment term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

The police said in a news release on Nov. 11 that they have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

Photo by Wu Yi/ Unsplash, google maps