Pokémon-themed staycation at Fairmont S'pore with free Nintendo Switch & Pokémon games loan sets

Free merch too.

Fasiha Nazren | November 13, 2021, 10:50 AM

From Nov. 15, 2021 to Jan. 29, 2022, Fairmont Singapore will have Pokémon-themed staycations.

Pokémon-themed staycation

The hotel's lobby and guestrooms will be decorated with Pokémon-themed elements.

Hotel guests can also take a selfie at the Pokémon photo wall located in the hotel lobby, which features Pikachu and Mewtwo.

There's also a display showcasing a collection of 50 cards that highlights some of the game's moments from the Pokémon TCG: Celebration expansion.

From S$420++

Here's how much the Pokémon Staycation for two adults and up to two children costs:

  • From S$420++: Sundays to Thursdays in November

  • From S$435++: Fridays to Saturdays, eve of public holidays and for all days in December

Photo from Fairmont Singapore.

The package is inclusive of an overnight stay in Fairmont Room, daily breakfast, an extra bed for children and parking with unlimited re-entries at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Every guest on the Pokémon-themed staycation will receive a special-edition Pikachu Eco Bag, Pikachu Plush, a Pokémon-themed bath towel, a glass cup and a sticker set.

Complimentary Nintendo Switch loans

Guests are also entitled to complimentary loan sets of Nintendo Switch consoles to try out games like Pokémon SNAP, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (from Nov. 19) and Shining Pearl (from Nov. 19).

Photo from Fairmont Singapore.

As there are only limited quantities, the consoles and games are only available to guests upon request on a first-come, first-served basis.

Upon check-in, guests will also be given a customised quiz booklet to solve a series of questions with varying challenge complexities throughout the stay.

Photo from Fairmont Singapore.

Guests will receive a special sticker and a surprise Pokémon gift when they present the completed quiz to the hotel's Front Office team.

The first 20 guests who complete the quiz every week and upload an individual or group selfie taken at the photo wall on Facebook or Instagram will receive a bonus deck of Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy worth S$34.90.

Hotel bookings can be made here.

Top image from Fairmont Singapore.

