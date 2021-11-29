PM Lee: 4G team will pick next S'pore PM 'well before' next general election

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday, Nov. 28 that the fourth-generation team needs a "little longer" to choose the next prime minister of Singapore from amongst them.

PM Lee, 69, was speaking to his party's activists during the People's Action Party (PAP) Convention 2021 at the Suntec Convention Centre.

The prime minister, who is also the PAP secretary-general, had indicated previously his desire to step down when he reached 70 years old -- an age PM Lee will attain on Feb. 10, 2022.

He subsequently said he will remain at the helm as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matter cannot be put off indefinitely

But the matter of choosing the next leader of Singapore will have to be attended to eventually, PM Lee noted.

He said: "As the situation stabilises, settling on my successor will be an important matter which cannot be put off indefinitely."

The leader provided a rough timeline as he said that succession will take place "well before" Singapore heads to the polls again for the next election.

"The 4G team will need a little longer to make a decision but I'm confident that they will settle it well before the next general election comes around," PM Lee said.

"We haven't decided on the date of the next general election yet, but I'm confident they will settle it in good time before that."

Choosing a PM not a reality show

He added that the process is not about choosing a "boss" and it's "not a reality show".

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, 60, had stepped aside as the leader of the PAP 4G team in April 2021, after he was widely acknowledged as the forerunner to take over.

Heng cited his age as the reason for pulling out as it provided him with "too short a runway" should he take over after the pandemic.

What PM Lee said about leadership succession at the PAP Convention 2021 "We need renewal not only amongst MPs or branch secretaries, but also ministers and the prime minister too." "The pandemic has delayed my succession plans." "In April this year, one assistant secretary general, comrade Heng Swee Keat announced that he will step aside as leader of the 4G team." "But as DPM, Swee Keat remains a key member of the 4G team, carrying heavy responsibilities, especially for the economy." "The 4G ministers have since relooked the issue of succession. They've said this before and I repeat what they say. It's not about selecting a boss or the winner of a race. It's not a reality show. It's deadly serious life and death decisions for Singaporeans." "It's about developing a strong team and settling among themselves a primus inter pares -- a first amongst equals -- one who can bring others together and bring out the best from every member of the team." "Covid-19 has been a stern test for the 4G." "Its tested their resolve both individually and collectively." "The whole 4G team deserves a lot of credit for managing the Covid-19 situation. This is a leadership team that Singapore can depend on and trust in good times and tough times." "I ask all party members to give them your full support to work with you and take the nation through the next bound." "As the situation stabilises, settling on my successor will be an important matter which cannot be put off indefinitely." "The 4G team will need a little longer to make a decision but I'm confident that they will settle it well before the next general election comes around." "We haven't decided on the date of the next general election yet, but I'm confident they will settle it in good time before that." "And I'm sure they will make a wise choice and in due course, I will be able to hand over the nation into good hands."

