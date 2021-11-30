Back

No durian on lunch menu this time as PM Lee eats chilli crab, rojak & ondeh ondeh with M'sian PM

PM Lee also expressed his interest in visiting Ismail's constituency in Pahang.

Zi Shan Kow | November 30, 2021, 02:25 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hosted an Official Lunch with Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob after holding a joint press conference together on Nov. 29.

During his speech at the Official Lunch, Lee pointed out the similarities between Singaporean and Malaysian cuisine and addressed the resumption of travel between the two countries.

Lunch menu

PM Lee extended a warm welcome to Ismail and noted that it was Ismail's first official visit to Singapore since taking office as Prime Minister of Malaysia in August this year.

He recalled hosting him in 2014 as part of a visiting delegation, at a tour of the then-newly completed Sports Hub in Kallang.

"We had nasi briyani for dinner together with Cabinet colleagues from both sides – and in true Singapore and Malaysian fashion, we had some durians before the meal," said PM Lee.

This time, however, there were no durians to be had for lunch. Instead, on the menu were "favourite dishes of both Singaporeans and Malaysians, like chilli crab, rojak, and ondeh ondeh," PM Lee noted.

He said that this menu reflects "how similar the peoples, cultures and foods are in our two countries, how closely we are intertwined with one another."

On travelling to Malaysia

PM Lee said that the commencement of Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Malaysia was "significant".

He added that the VTL "will allow us to renew our strong bonds of kinship and friendship, re-connect our peoples, and also reunite families."

"At the same time, I am sure Singaporeans and Malaysians are also looking forward to resuming travel across the Causeway for leisure, for shopping, and for makan (eating)!"

Noting that Malaysia is the top destination country for many Singaporeans, PM Lee also mentioned his interest in visiting Ismail's constituency.

"Foreign Minister Vivian [Balakrishnan] told me that Bera, the Prime Minister’s constituency in Pahang, is a most scenic place to visit," he said.

"I have not been there, but I googled it and found beautiful pictures of Tasik Bera," he added.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by MCI.

All travellers arriving in S'pore from Dec. 3 to be tested for Covid-19 before departure & on arrival

Air VTL travellers will also undergo additional testing on Days 3 and 7 of their arrival.

November 30, 2021, 01:55 PM

Ong Ye Kung: S'pore medical community 'very grateful' to South Africa for Omicron variant warning

Transparency is essential in dealing with the virus.

November 30, 2021, 01:55 PM

No Omicron Covid-19 cases detected yet in S'pore as of Nov. 30: MTF

The Multi-Ministry Task Force will be monitoring the situation closely.

November 30, 2021, 01:54 PM

No Marina Bay fireworks for New Year’s Eve 2022, fireworks at heartland locations instead

Second year in a row.

November 30, 2021, 01:30 PM

Police apprehends woman, 33, who locked & threatened to harm herself in Toa Payoh flat

Officers from Special Operations Command and SCDF were also deployed to the scene.

November 30, 2021, 01:00 PM

Xi Jinping pledges 1 billion doses of vaccines to African countries

On top of existing supply of vaccine doses.

November 30, 2021, 12:25 PM

I hosted a giant, fancy Xmas party for my friends on a budget, including a roast beef & ham feast, decor & moscato

The holiday season is for spending time with people you love, eating food you enjoy.

November 30, 2021, 12:01 PM

Lionel Messi crowned best football player of the year for record 7th time

He did it again.

November 30, 2021, 11:50 AM

Najib reunites with family in S'pore, might be among the first to fly via KL-S'pore VTL

The Najib clan grows bigger.

November 30, 2021, 01:32 AM

2 travellers on SIA flight from S'pore to Sydney have Omicron Covid-19 variant

The two SIA passengers arrived in Sydney from southern Africa.

November 30, 2021, 12:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.