Pizza Hut S’pore 11.11 promo: S$1.10 regular pan pizzas from now till Nov. 12

Pizza Hut Singapore is offering regular pan pizzas -- usual price S$23.90 -- for S$1.10 from now till Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

The promotion is valid with a minimum spend of S$15 for all delivery or self-collection orders.

Customers just need to use the promo code "1111REG" during check-out on the Pizza Hut app or website.

This Pizza Hut promo is marketed as part of the clever 11.11 sale to get people to spend more liberally.

How pricing works

A regular pan pizza costs S$23.90.

With the S$1.10 promotion, two regular pan pizzas cost S$25.

Even cheaper option

Customers are also entitled to order the S$1.10 regular pan pizza if they order a Chicken Royale Baked Pasta priced at S$15.50.

The total cost will be S$16.60.

A total of 15 flavours of pizza are available.

Favourite

BBQ Chunky Chic

Cheese ‘n’ Chic

Chic Ham ‘n’ Shroom

Simply Cheese

Very Beefy

Classic (+S$2.50)

Chicken Supreme

Curry Chicken

Hawaiian

Meat Galore

Pepperoni

Super Supreme

Veggie Lover’s

Specialty (+S$4.50)

BBQ Chicken

Hawaiian Supreme

The Four Cheese

Visit www.pizzahut.com.sg to order.

