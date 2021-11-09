Pizza Hut S’pore 11.11 promo: S$1.10 regular pan pizzas from now till Nov. 12

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Pizza Hut Singapore is offering regular pan pizzas -- usual price S$23.90 -- for S$1.10 from now till Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
The promotion is valid with a minimum spend of S$15 for all delivery or self-collection orders.
Customers just need to use the promo code "1111REG" during check-out on the Pizza Hut app or website.
This Pizza Hut promo is marketed as part of the clever 11.11 sale to get people to spend more liberally.
How pricing works
A regular pan pizza costs S$23.90.
With the S$1.10 promotion, two regular pan pizzas cost S$25.
Even cheaper option
Customers are also entitled to order the S$1.10 regular pan pizza if they order a Chicken Royale Baked Pasta priced at S$15.50.
The total cost will be S$16.60.
A total of 15 flavours of pizza are available.
Favourite
BBQ Chunky Chic
Cheese ‘n’ Chic
Chic Ham ‘n’ Shroom
Simply Cheese
Very Beefy
Classic (+S$2.50)
Chicken Supreme
Curry Chicken
Hawaiian
Meat Galore
Pepperoni
Super Supreme
Veggie Lover’s
Specialty (+S$4.50)
BBQ Chicken
Hawaiian Supreme
The Four Cheese
Visit www.pizzahut.com.sg to order.
