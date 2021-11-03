5-storey impromptu fountain emerges in Yishun due to PUB pipe leak at 6:30am

A water pipe leak in Yishun caused an impromptu fountain to shoot up to five storeys high, raining copious amounts of water onto a car park beside a HDB block of flats on Nov. 1, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

National water agency PUB said it received a report about the burst pipe at Block 263, Yishun Street 22, at around 6.30am.

A resident in the area said he saw water spraying from the grass patch on the ground at around 1pm.

The water shot up to five or six storeys high.

Lorry used to block fountain

At one point, a worker from PUB then drove a lorry over the fountain to block the water from shooting upwards.

The spray from the fountain was so strong that water was entering homes.

Two households affected

Wanbao reported that the water supply to two households were affected after the connection pipe was shut down, but only one household was occupied at that time.

One of the affected households was notified of the issue and given four bags of water from PUB.

The elderly 79-year-old male occupant told Wanbao that water from his tap was cut at 6.30am.

He was told at noon to turn on the tap again to see if the water was running.

Second leak

But at around 1:30pm, the water was cut off again.

It turned out that there was a second leak and another fountain emerged.

PUB said it sent its service crew to carry out repair works when it was first notified about the leak in the morning.

Its crew detected a second leak on the same connection pipe after it initially completed repair works around noon.

All repair works were completed by 4.40pm on the same day, PUB said.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Lianhe Wanbao