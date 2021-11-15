More than 16 people lift car after accident outside Parliament House

More than 16 people, believed to have been mostly members of the public, were seen working together to lift a car off the road and away from those injured following an accident in front of Parliament House on Sunday morning, Nov. 14.

The accident at around 8.15am involved a blue Honda and a black BMW at the junction of North Bridge Road and Parliament Place.

Five people were eventually conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic incident at about 8:20am.

More than a dozen people were seen lifting the blue Honda, photos circulated online showed.

Various videos showed the extent of the damage.Others tended to those lying on the road.

The Singapore police said two male drivers aged 51 and 59, and three passengers aged between 28 and 61, were injured.

All of them were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Both the Honda and the BMW appeared damaged.

