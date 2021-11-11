Back

90 residents evacuated after PAB catches fire at Macpherson HDB corridor

A SCDF paramedic assessed two persons for breathing difficulties, but they refused conveyance to the hospital.

Alfie Kwa | November 11, 2021, 12:31 PM

A fire broke out at Block 94 Pipit Road last night (Nov. 10).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) made a Facebook post about the fire involving a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) placed along the corridor on the ninth floor.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 8:05pm on Nov. 10.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with one Compressed Air Foam Backpack and a water jet, which was used to damp down the affected area.

The corridor was damaged by heat and smoke from the fire.

90 residents evacuated

Approximately 90 residents from nearby units were evacuated by SCDF and the police as a precautionary measure. They were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.

A SCDF paramedic assessed two persons for breathing difficulties, but they refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from the PAB.

SCDF noted that several members of the public had attempted to extinguish the fire using buckets of water and a fire extinguisher before SCDF's arrival.

They will be reaching out to these individuals to commend them for their quick thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire.

Prevention of PAB fires

Members of the public are advised to observe the following fire safety tips from SCDF:

Top image by SCDF. 

