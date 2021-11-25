Back

4,000 sq ft otter-themed escape room with ball pit & Neoprint-like photobooths at National Museum of S'pore till Mar. 20, 2022

Fun for the young and young at heart.

Fasiha Nazren | November 25, 2021, 10:17 AM

Events

There's a new family-friendly escape room in town.

For the uninitiated, Otah & Friends is a family entertainment brand that primarily features Otah the Otter, and other characters including Billy the Hornbill and Luckee the Wild Boar.

Otah & Friends currently has two other pop-up experiences at Gardens by the Bay and Suntec City.

4,000 sq ft outlet

Joining the other two experiences is Otah & Friends: Camp Stardust, the latest and biggest edition of the Otah & Friends series.

Photo from Otah & Friends.

Camp Stardust is an ongoing experience located at the National Museum of Singapore, and will last until Mar. 20, 2022.

Spanning over 4,000 square feet, the escape room concept will get visitors (also known as Stardust Scouts) to help an ancient fallen star reunite with the night sky.

Stardust Scouts will have to collect four courage badges by completing various challenges at four zones to complete the experience.

Here's a quick look at the space:

The campsite where visitors will be briefed before entering the escape room. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Forest. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

A courage badge. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Collect courage badges to light up the star. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Ball pit, rope obstacles and more

The experience has four mini rooms where visitors will have to navigate mazes, enter a ball pit and go through a rope obstacle.

Each room poses different challenges which are meant to encourage the visitors to face different fears, like the fear of water, being overwhelmed, and darkness.

Although, the experience is geared more towards young children (read: not very scary for adults), some of the puzzles are also equally as fun and challenging for adults.

These are what the different rooms look like:

Video by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

While trying to solve the different puzzles, visitors can learn some facts about plants and animals by opening the mini doors in the forest.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

From S$19 per pax

A new character, Sambal the Sambar Deer, will also be introduced as part of Otah & Friends.

After collecting all the courage badges, visitors will get to celebrate at Otah's campfire ceremony with a video showing the ancient fallen star reuniting with the night sky:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The whole experience will last for 55 minutes.

Here's how much the experience costs:

  • Standard ticket (minimum of two pax): S$24 per pax

  • Group of five pax: S$19 per pax

Neoprint-like photobooths from S$10

After completing the experience, visitors can commemorate the day by taking a photo at one of the three photobooths at the venue.

There are two themed Dollop Photobooths, including a kids-sized photo booth, and one Dollop Automat Self Studio.

Each photo booth can fit two persons and costs S$10 per session.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The self studio, on the other hand, costs S$35 (or S$30 when you book the service online) and can fit up to five persons.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Merchandise from S$2

One can also bring a piece of Otah & Friends home by getting merchandise including postcards, plush toys and picture books, starting from S$2.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Otah & Friends: Camp Stardust

National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road, Singapore 178897 (Exhibition Gallery, Basement Level)

Opening hours:

  • During school holidays season: 10am to 7pm, daily. Last slot at 6pm.

  • Outside school holidays seasons: 1pm to 7pm on weekdays, 10am to 7pm on weekends and public holidays. Last slot at 6pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Bookings can be made here.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren

