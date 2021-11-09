S'pore wedding venue & planner to be charged after couple allegedly hosted 3 receptions, 235 guests in 1 day

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has charged The Orange Ballroom for not complying with Covid-19 restrictions during a wedding event that took place on Jan. 30, 2021.

Details of the event

According to SLA's press release, the wedding venue at 845 Geylang Road had allegedly permitted 235 attendees to attend a wedding, and failed to ensure that the maximum number of attendees for the entire event did not exceed 100 persons.

The company had also allegedly:

permitted more than 50 attendees to attend each of the three wedding receptions organised that day, thereby failing to ensure that the maximum number of attendees for each reception did not exceed 50 persons, and;

permitted 18 attendees to attend multiple receptions, thereby failing to ensure that the attendees should only be present during their scheduled reception.

Wedding organiser charged

Osman Bin Arrifin, an organiser of the same wedding, has also been charged.

He allegedly failed to "take all reasonable steps" to ensure that any guest of a wedding who is allocated an attendance time does not attend the wedding at a different time, as well as to ensure that wedding attendees do not exceed the maximum group size of 100, SLA said.

Both the company and Osman Bin Arrifin will be charged on Wednesday (Nov. 10).

Past reports

Previously, SLA ordered The Orange Ballroom to close for 20 days from March 22 to April 10, 2021 after finding "egregious breaches" of Safe Management Measures (SMM).

SLA's Safe Distancing Ambassadors conducted checks at The Orange Ballroom, and observed that the wedding couple held two receptions at 1:30pm and 4:30pm.

The Orange Ballroom was one of the previous Covid-19 clusters announced in April 2020.

Top photo via Orange Group's YouTube channel, Waldemar Brandt/Unsplash