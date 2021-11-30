Back

'Absolutely the wrong time' to argue for delayed vaccinations because of Omicron: Ong Ye Kung

People die because of such arguments, Ong said.

Sulaiman Daud | November 30, 2021, 03:21 PM

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung stated firmly that the emergence of the Omicron variant is not a reason or an excuse to delay getting a vaccination or a booster.

Speaking during the Multi-Ministry Taskforce press conference on Nov. 30, Ong said it is "absolutely the wrong time" to delay getting vaccinated.

"First thing, we'll continue to push ahead with vaccination. This is absolutely the wrong time to argue that because there are new variants, let's not vaccinate and wait for a new vaccine. Absolutely the wrong time.

People die because of such arguments and such decisions. Remember when we are faced with unknown(s), we buy insurance. The insurance is now the existing vaccines.

It is not a case where there are mutations and hence existing vaccines will not work, because the human body is much more capable than that once vaccinated, and there is a good chance that existing vaccines will work against Omicron."

Preliminary data suggests existing vaccines could still be effective

Ong said that doctors from South Africa have so far observed that amongst the Omicron cases with severe symptoms, 65 per cent of them are unvaccinated, and the remaining 35 per cent are partially vaccinated.

He emphasised that while this is very early data, it suggests that existing vaccines could still be effective and underscores their importance.

"If anything, it is a much more valuable insurance against a big unknown confronting the world now, so please continue to get your vaccinations and your booster shots," Ong said.

The Ministry of Health will continue to proactively administer vaccines, including making use of mobile teams to vaccinate people who are homebound, and preparing to vaccinate children.

Known unknowns

Ong likened the situation facing Singapore today to a game of snakes and ladders.

More data is still being collected about the Omicron variant, including whether it is more deadly, more infectious or more vaccine resistant than existing variants.

Ong said the next "roll of the dice" is unknown, and it's possible that the next development will set Singapore back a long way.

However, it is also possible that Omicron may be more infectious but be milder than the current dominant variant, Delta.

"We can only know the answer in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we should take a prudent approach and implement appropriate measures containing Omicron, not let it establish itself in our community, while we find out all about it."

Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak reiterated Ong's points, saying that scientists and vaccine manufacturers are currently studying the effectiveness of current vaccines against Omicron, and whether tweaks are needed.

"At this time, the information we have leads us to believe very strongly that it is still reasonable to expect vaccinations to protect us against severe infections and death, and it will reduce transmissions in the community.

We should therefore continue with our efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible, particularly our seniors, those with high risk factors for severe infection, and our young who are as yet unvaccinated."

