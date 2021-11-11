Ong Ye Kung commends MOH teams & volunteers with over 10,000 homebound people vaccinated

The Ministry of Health's (MOH) home vaccination teams have crossed a significant milestone, with over 10,000 homebound individuals having received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose at home.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung paid tribute to the teams in a Facebook post on Nov. 10, noting that the number was met the previous week.

Mothership understands that not all of the 10,000 are considered fully vaccinated yet, as some have only recently received their first jab. But the mobile teams will be back to complete the full vaccination for these homebound individuals.

Ong also described how the number of teams and personnel participating in this effort had grown over the past few months:

"Five months ago, we had five home vaccination teams with 10 doctors and nurses. Now, this has grown to 53 teams (at its peak) with more than 300 medical personnel, and many volunteers."

Teams covered all corners of Singapore

He mentioned their dedication and commitment, as the teams went all over Singapore, including even Pulau Ubin.

Ong added, "All share a common mission: vaccinate as many as they can, especially our seniors, to protect them from Covid-19. Every vaccination could mean a life saved."

The teams are continuing to administer booster shots to those who need them, with about 2,300 homebound individuals having received them so far.

As of Nov. 9, 85 per cent of the population has received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, 86 per cent has received at least one dose,

and 19 per cent has received boosters.

Drive to vaccinate seniors who are at greater risk of Covid-19

During the Multi-Ministry Task Force press conference on Nov. 8, Ong said that the authorities are particularly concerned about unvaccinated seniors above the age of 60, as they are "very likely" to fall "seriously ill" if infected with Covid-19.

Thankfully, in no small part due to the hard work of MOH's vaccination teams, this number has come down from about 175,000 in early August 2021, to under 64,000.

If not for this reduction, Ong said, Singapore's hospitals and ICU facilities would have already been "overwhelmed".

Top image from SATA CommHealth via Ong Ye Kung's Facebook post.