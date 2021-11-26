Ondeh ondeh ice cream with molten gula melaka core now a thing in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Do you like ondeh ondeh? Do you like ice cream?
Well, someone at Nestlé brained it and came up with the bright idea to put the two together to produce this:
Yes, it is an ondeh ondeh ice cream stick with a frozen pandan and milk layer covering a molten gula melaka flavoured center with desiccated coconut.
This remarkable confection was launched in Malaysia earlier in 2021.Here are more photos of it:
And now, you can get it in Singapore via online retailer MVO.
It is shipped from Malaysia and comes in a carton of 42 sticks.
Each carton costs S$73.50, which works out to S$1.75 per stick.
Almost like paying for actual ondeh ondeh.
But cold.
Top images via Nestlé Malaysia
