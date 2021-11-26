Back

Ondeh ondeh ice cream with molten gula melaka core now a thing in S'pore

Wow.

Joshua Lee | November 26, 2021, 11:48 AM

Do you like ondeh ondeh? Do you like ice cream?

Well, someone at Nestlé brained it and came up with the bright idea to put the two together to produce this:

Nestlé Malaysia

Yes, it is an ondeh ondeh ice cream stick with a frozen pandan and milk layer covering a molten gula melaka flavoured center with desiccated coconut.

This remarkable confection was launched in Malaysia earlier in 2021.

Here are more photos of it:

Nestlé Malaysia

Nestlé Malaysia

And now, you can get it in Singapore via online retailer MVO.

It is shipped from Malaysia and comes in a carton of 42 sticks.

Each carton costs S$73.50, which works out to S$1.75 per stick.

Almost like paying for actual ondeh ondeh.

But cold.

Top images via Nestlé Malaysia

