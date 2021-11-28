Omicron variant: Travellers on SG-MY land VTL must take ART upon arrival in S'pore

Travellers on the Singapore-Malaysia land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) need to take an antigen rapid test (ART) upon arriving in Singapore.

This was announced on Sunday (November 28) by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

With this new requirement, it means that travellers entering Singapore on the land VTL will need to take two ARTs — one before their trip, and one when they arrive in Singapore.

The first land VTL travellers are scheduled to arrive from Johor Bahru tomorrow (November 29).

This is a new requirement that has been put in place in response to reports of a potentially more contagious variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus — the Omicron variant which is also known as the B.1.1.529 strain.

According to MTI, the ART will be administered at the two designated arrival points for the land VTL: Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange and Queen Street Terminal.

Travellers must make e-payment for the ART at the testing centres directly.

An MTI spokesperson said:

"The on-arrival ART will allow us to reduce the risks of spread of B.1.1.529 to Singapore, and enable us to progressively expand the land VTL in a safe and calibrated manner."

More information about the land VTL between Singapore and Malaysia can be found here.

