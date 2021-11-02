Back

Old Chang Kee now selling steamed version of curry puff at Raffles Place

If you think it's a travesty, not everyone agrees.

Mandy How | November 02, 2021, 06:32 PM

Following its success with the steamed curry puffs, Old Chang Kee has started selling the item at a second outlet.

Previously only available at its Coffee House outlet in Tanjong Pagar, the item can now be found at Basement 1 of Change Alley Mall as well.

This comes after it was sold out on several occasions, and a couple social media users had requested for the steamed version to be made more widely available.

The item is essentially curry chicken bun, shaped appealingly like a curry puff.

You can buy one for S$1.60, or two for S$3.

Top image via Old Chang Kee

