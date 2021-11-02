Old Chang Kee now selling steamed version of curry puff at Raffles Place

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Following its success with the steamed curry puffs, Old Chang Kee has started selling the item at a second outlet.
Previously only available at its Coffee House outlet in Tanjong Pagar, the item can now be found at Basement 1 of Change Alley Mall as well.
This comes after it was sold out on several occasions, and a couple social media users had requested for the steamed version to be made more widely available.
The item is essentially curry chicken bun, shaped appealingly like a curry puff.
You can buy one for S$1.60, or two for S$3.
Top image via Old Chang Kee
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.