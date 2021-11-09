Back

People in S'pore getting scammed S$30,000 by selling their old bank notes & coins: Police

All kinds of scams.

Belmont Lay | November 09, 2021, 03:10 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

People in Singapore are getting scammed by selling their old bank notes and coins.

The police said in a release on Nov. 9 that they have observed a resurgence of such scams involving the sale of old bank notes and coins.

Since September 2021, at least S$30,000 have been lost to such scams.

Modus operandi

The scammers would typically approach the victims through Instagram, expressing interest in purchasing old bank notes and coins from the victims.

To gain the victims’ trust, the scammers would share screen shots with the victims that showed purported successful purchases of old bank notes and coins made with other sellers.

In addition, the scammers would also provide photographs and identification documents purportedly of themselves, such as of their foreign driving licence, as proof of a legitimate identity.

Upon receiving the old bank notes and coins, the scammers would then claim to face issues with the payment to the victims and request for the victims to make administrative fee payments via gift cards.

The victims only realised that they had been scammed when the scammers became uncontactable after receiving the one-time code for the gift cards.

Advisory

Members of the public are advised to follow these crime prevention measures:

a) Be wary of unexpected requests or offers from strangers via social media;

b) Always opt to transact via the in-platform secured payment channel, if this option is available;

c) Do not provide PINs or serial codes of online shopping credits to strangers.

If you have information related to such crimes or if you are in doubt, you can dial 999 for urgent assistance, call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit a report online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Top photo via

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore looking into reopening borders with Southeast Asian countries

One step at a time.

November 09, 2021, 02:42 PM

Fans are possibly the most underrated electrical appliance in sweltering S’pore

Simple, yet effective.

November 09, 2021, 01:00 PM

Classic 1964 Ford Galaxie muscle car with 5.8-litre engine on sale in S'pore for S$148,000

Restored beauty.

November 09, 2021, 12:25 PM

Heng Swee Keat once played ‘friendly’ game with S'porean badminton champion Loh Kean Yew

In a Facebook post, Heng also congratulated Loh for his recent win in Germany.

November 09, 2021, 11:12 AM

Disney+ offers new S'pore subscribers S$1.98 fee for first month

Limited time promo.

November 09, 2021, 11:07 AM

Pop-up CoComelon cafe opening at Swissôtel The Stamford from Nov. 15, 2021

Open your mouth, ah ah ah.

November 09, 2021, 10:52 AM

174 stations, 9 lines: Man in S'pore spends 12 hours riding entire MRT & LRT system in 1 day

What a feat.

November 09, 2021, 10:00 AM

Pizza Hut S’pore 11.11 promo: S$1.10 regular pan pizzas from now till Nov. 12

Buy home, eat with family.

November 09, 2021, 03:08 AM

S'pore's apex court to hear 1 more appeal on M'sian drug trafficker's case, 1 day before scheduled execution

The Attorney General's Chambers has disputed some of the statements in the submissions made for Nagaenthran by his lawyer, M Ravi.

November 08, 2021, 11:30 PM

2,470 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore & 14 deaths reported on Nov. 8

This brings the total number of cases to 220,803.

November 08, 2021, 11:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.