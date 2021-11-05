NTU student accused of trespassing says she had 'explicit consent' to take photos of performer at drag show

A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student, who was accused of crashing a drag show at The Projector and taking photos of its performers without consent, has given her side of the story, claiming that those were "false allegations".

If you need a recap, these allegations were raised by drag queen Becca D’Bus, who is the host and producer of Commotion:

Becca, also known as Eugene Tan, claimed that the student made her way into the drag show even though the producer (Becca herself) had earlier declined access. Becca also took issue with the fact that the student was shooting in a dressing room.

The student in question — who goes by the handle @atiqadar on Instagram — has now released WhatsApp messages and voice memos between her and a drag show performer Farrah Shamrock to explain how and why she was at the show.

Farrah herself has also given her side of the story on her Instagram page:

Reached out to drag queens for school assignment

Atiqa said that she reached out to Becca and other performers through Instagram in September 2021 for a photojournalism assignment.

She confirmed that Becca rejected her request.

She also contacted Farrah (also known as Fairul Hirdayat) through a mutual friend.

Atiqa asked Farrah if there was someone she could approach to access to the drag show (which was already fully booked) without a ticket.

Farrah said that due to restrictions, the show had already reached maximum capacity and they "cannot have anybody extra coming".

Farrah then offered Atiqa the opportunity to shoot her at another event in October, but Atiqa replied that her project was due on Sept. 27.

Could not attend sold out drag show without tickets

According to Atiqa, Farrah told her on Sept. 11 — the day before the performance at The Projector — that she could take photos at the drag show if she had a ticket to enter.

However the show was sold out.

Atiqa then asked if she should ask Becca if she could attend in place of any no-shows.

Farrah responded that she would not recommend it, as Becca "is quite strict" when it comes to complying with regulations. "If we were to break any boundaries, we might not get to do the show," said Farrah.

Tried offering a complimentary shoot in exchange for a seat but producer rejected

Farrah then suggested that Atiqa try offering Becca a complimentary shoot for the entire show in exchange for access and "maybe, just maybe she might let you". She also added, "I know for a fact that she is gonna ask you to buy the October show instead."

Atiqa wrote that she sent her request to Becca via a direct message. Becca told her that the tickets for the show were sold out but she was "open to a conversation" for a shoot in October.

Atiqa wrote: "That was the end of the message. I was not refused access to the event. I did not reply."

In Becca's original post, she said, "The show is already being shot by another photographer. I offered her access to shoot the show in October instead. I received no response."

Invited to the show and backstage by a performer

On the day of the show (Sept. 12), Atiqa was invited to Farrah's house for a photoshoot as the latter prepared for the drag show.

According to Atiqa, Farrah invited her to join her for the show and told her that she would leave the theatre in between sets so that she could shoot her in costume.

Farrah, on the other hand, claimed that she only offered to let the student accompany her on the way to the show. At the theatre, Farrah then allowed Atiqa to take photos of her unpacking and doing her preparation backstage — but only with Becca's permission.

At the theatre, Atiqa was given permission by Becca to shoot Farrah until the other performers arrived.

Things escalated when Becca saw Atiqa in the theatre even after the other performers had arrived. Becca shouted at her to leave.

Atiqa said that the doorman let her back into the theatre to watch the show when a no-show seat turned up. However, the doorman subsequently informed her that Becca did not want her to photograph the event.

Atiqa subsequently waited outside the theatre to take shots of Farrah, claiming that the latter came out of the theatre twice so that the student could shoot her in drag. Atiqa claimed that Farrah did not want Becca to find out about this.

Farrah on the other hand, claimed that she thought Atiqa was staying outside the theatre to do her work.

Student says she had explicit consent to take photos of Farrah

In her post, Atiqa claimed that she had explicit consent to shoot Farrah — who was her sole subject.

She maintained that she did not shoot any of the performers when they were changing, nor were they in any compromising situations.

The student also highlighted that she received a voice message from Farrah, apologising for the incident. In her voice message, Farrah said that "not all drag queens are like this" — ostensibly a reference to Becca — and hoped that the incident did not scar her.

This apology, claimed Farrah, was not to make Becca look bad. "What I honestly was apologising for was how the whole situation escalated over a photo journal project," she said.

Pain and regret

Atiqa wrote in her Instagram post that it has been an "extremely painful five weeks" since the Facebook post by Becca was posted, and she intends to move on. She also requested Becca to remove all posts on the matter.

Farrah on the other hand said that she fully regrets agreeing to the endeavour, adding that it has "tarnished her friendship with Becca and would probably end all working relationship for future (sic)".

The Projector's response

In an email sent to Mothership, Prashant Somosundram, General Manager at The Projector said:

"The Projector would like to state that, to the very best of our knowledge, at no point did the student in question seek permission from the venue to conduct a shoot. It is troubling that the student made private arrangements with the performer for backstage access without The Projector’s knowledge, particularly in a time of strict Safe Management Measures (SMMs) due to Covid-19, which producers who work with us agree to uphold and manage. We have reminded all performers and crew that such private arrangements are unacceptable."

"This is the second incident in months that students have conducted unauthorised shoots at our venue," said Prashant.

Those who intend to conduct video or photography shoots at The Projector, they must write in to [email protected] for consent.

You can read the respective accounts of the incident here:

