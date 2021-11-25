Up to 80% off on luxury beauty products like SK-II, Gucci, Dior, Estee Lauder at NOVELA’s Black Friday Sale

Missed 11.11? Black Friday is your second chance.

Home grown beauty retail store NOVELA is running up to attractive discounts of up to 80 per cent for over 1,000 luxury beauty products.

The sale will last from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28., you can check it out online and at all seven NOVELA outlets islandwide.

Beauty products do run out pretty fast for some of us, and they can cost quite a fair bit.

So here’s your chance to stock up.

Without further ado, here are some examples of discounted items available at NOVELA.

Makeup

Estee Lauder Blockbuster 2020

Retail price: S$750

Sale price: S$96.90

Armani Beauty Rouge Darmani Matte Venice Collection #405

Retail price: S$55

Sale price: S$42.90

Giorgio Armani To Go Cushion (2 Refill + Cushion Case)

Retail price: S$120

Sale price: S$84.90

Dior Rouge Dior Couture Finish Refillable Lipstick Velvet #999

Retail price: S$56

Sale price: S$44.80 (S$39.20 each for purchase of two)

Huda Beauty Nude Eyeshadow Palette 19G #Nude

Retail price: S$106

Sale price: S$64.90

Enjoy all makeup products with one for 20 per cent and two for 30 per cent savings at any NOVELA stores.

For website purchases, all makeup products are 20 per cent off.

(Promotion does not apply to selected products with special prices.)

Perfume

Gucci Bloom Acqua Di Fiori Edt (100ml)

Retail price: S$235

Sale price: S$99.90

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne (30ml)

Retail price: S$110

Sale price:S$69.90

Chloe Eau De Parfum (75ml)

Retail price: S$183

Sale price: S$89.90

Versace Bright Crystal Edt (50ml)

Retail price: S$115

Sale price: S$69

Skincare

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser (150ml)

Retail price: S$63

Sale price: S$44.90

Origins Mega Mushroom Skin Relief Lotion bundle set (200ml x 2)

Retail price: S$126

Sale price: S$69.90

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Street Art Lm 230ml #Black

Retail price: S$289

Sale price: S$189.90, two for S$339.90

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream (50ml)

Retail price: S$102

Sale price: S$76.50

Dior Prestige La Micro-Lotion De Rose (150ml)

Retail price: S$160

Sale price: S$115.90

Kiehl's Calendula Foaming Face Wash (230ml)

Retail price: S$49

Sale price: S$44.10

Bioeffect EGF Power Cream (50ml)

Retail price: S$314

S$259.90

Filorga Meso Mask (50ml)

Retail price: S$75

S$54.90

Super prize lucky draw

Those who spend S$150 nett in a single receipt will also stand a chance to win prizes from their Black Friday Lucky Draw.

If you are wondering, prizes include:

1st prize - iPhone 13 (three winners)

2nd prize - iPad (three winners)

3rd prize - Nespresso Vertuo Next Cherry Red (five winners)

4th prize - PinkTop beauty fridge (30 winners)

Vouchers and freebies for members

For NOVELA members, you will also stand a chance to get cash vouchers or freebies.

If you are not yet a member, you can join NOVELA membership for free.

Here are all the Black Friday NOVELA member perks:

Spend a min. of S$250 nett (in a single receipt) to receive a S$10 cash voucher.

Spend a min. of S$450 nett (in a single receipt) to receive a S$25 cash voucher

Spend a min. of S$800 nett (in a single receipt) to receive a S$50 cash voucher.

Spend a min. of S$1200 nett (in a single receipt) to receive a S$80 cash voucher.

Gifts with purchase

Spend a min. of S$650 nett (in a single receipt) to receive 1x Anna Sui Fantasia Mermaid EDT 30ml.

Early bird exclusive

First 40 members who spend at least S$300 nett in a single receipt will also receive a Burberry Brit Sheer Woman Eau De Toilette 30ml (Worth S$84) at any NOVELA physical outlet.

Where to check the items out?

If you are interested, you can check out the items online or at their physical stores.

Here are the details:

Official website: www.Novela.com.sg

All seven NOVELA outlets:

IMM (2 Jurong East Street 21, #02 - 41, Singapore 609601) Singpost Centre (10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600) Northpoint City (930 Yishun Ave 2, #01 - 182 / 183 / 184, Singapore 769098) Yue Hwa Building (Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805) [email protected] Square (238 Thomson Road, #01-36/37 Singapore 307683) Waterway point (83 Punggol Central, #01-50 Singapore 828761) Bugis Plus (201 Victoria Street #02-62/63, Singapore 188067)

Follow NOVELA social media for more details and join their giveaways:

Instagram (@Novela_sg)

Facebook (Novela Singapore @Novelasg)

This sponsored article is brought to you by NOVELA. Top image via NOVELA.