S'pore man started making cheeseburgers to fulfil wife's cravings. He now sells them for S$10.90 each

When life gives you a lemon, make lemonade.

For one Tommy Wong, however, when life gives you a yet-to-be vaccinated pregnant wife during a pandemic, make your own burgers.

Wong, 35, helms Nothing But Cheeseburger (NBCB), a home-based business that sells only — you guessed it — cheeseburgers.

Started because of wife's pregnancy craving

The new business came about simply because the soon-to-be father of two wanted to fulfil his pregnant wife's cravings.

As unvaccinated individuals aren't allowed to dine in at many places in Singapore, the doting husband had to "run around Singapore" to fulfil his wife's cravings.

One day, when asked what she wanted for lunch, she said: "Nothing, cheeseburger."

Instead of heading out to get it, he decided to buy the ingredients and make one from scratch.

And his efforts didn't go to waste. He said: "Janice loved it!"

Apparently, she loved it so much that she suggested for him to "let others enjoy his burgers".

Experimented with over 80 recipes

More than 80 burger experiments later, Wong finally came up with a burger that he was proud to feed others.

NBCB currently has two variations:

CB (S$10.90)

DCB (S$14.90)

Wong's cheeseburger is a no-frills one that consists of a flame-grilled beef patty, American cheese, a touch of mustard, a tomato slice and lettuce.

In October, he put up a pre-order for 50 burgers and they were all sold out over the weekend.

And according to him, his customers have "religiously" chosen NBCB as their go-to burger.

Only on Fridays and Saturdays

As he is a full-time insurance manager, he only opens orders for lunch and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers can opt for delivery (for a fee of S$10) or self-collection.

Do note, however, that NBCB is almost fully booked for November and December.

Orders can be made here.

Top image courtesy of NBCB.