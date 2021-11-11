Back

S'pore man started making cheeseburgers to fulfil wife's cravings. He now sells them for S$10.90 each

So, this is love.

Fasiha Nazren | November 11, 2021, 12:25 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

When life gives you a lemon, make lemonade.

For one Tommy Wong, however, when life gives you a yet-to-be vaccinated pregnant wife during a pandemic, make your own burgers.

Wong, 35, helms Nothing But Cheeseburger (NBCB), a home-based business that sells only — you guessed it — cheeseburgers.

Started because of wife's pregnancy craving

The new business came about simply because the soon-to-be father of two wanted to fulfil his pregnant wife's cravings.

As unvaccinated individuals aren't allowed to dine in at many places in Singapore, the doting husband had to "run around Singapore" to fulfil his wife's cravings.

One day, when asked what she wanted for lunch, she said: "Nothing, cheeseburger."

Instead of heading out to get it, he decided to buy the ingredients and make one from scratch.

And his efforts didn't go to waste. He said: "Janice loved it!"

Apparently, she loved it so much that she suggested for him to "let others enjoy his burgers".

Experimented with over 80 recipes

More than 80 burger experiments later, Wong finally came up with a burger that he was proud to feed others.

NBCB currently has two variations:

CB (S$10.90)

Photo from NBCB.

DCB (S$14.90)

Photo from NBCB.

Wong's cheeseburger is a no-frills one that consists of a flame-grilled beef patty, American cheese, a touch of mustard, a tomato slice and lettuce.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nothing But Cheeseburger (@nbcb_sg)

In October, he put up a pre-order for 50 burgers and they were all sold out over the weekend.

And according to him, his customers have "religiously" chosen NBCB as their go-to burger.

Only on Fridays and Saturdays

As he is a full-time insurance manager, he only opens orders for lunch and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers can opt for delivery (for a fee of S$10) or self-collection.

Do note, however, that NBCB is almost fully booked for November and December.

Orders can be made here.

Top image courtesy of NBCB.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

TraceTogether app update has animated otter & green background for faster verification

Cute!

November 11, 2021, 12:24 PM

SIA flight tickets from S'pore to KL rise to S$616 for 2022 CNY period

Specific details about the VTL have yet to be announced.

November 11, 2021, 12:23 PM

Woman, 34, allegedly uses family member's TraceTogether token to go out while on self-isolation, gets arrested

She will be charged in court on Nov. 12.

November 11, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore family in mourning gives elderly man red packet after he danced along during funeral send-off

His actions confused some bystanders at first.

November 11, 2021, 11:51 AM

11 hair care deals you don’t want to miss at Guardian’s 11.11 mega sale from Nov. 11 - 17, 2021

Buy one, get one free on hair colour products.

November 11, 2021, 10:55 AM

China & US issue surprise joint statement at COP26, promise to work together to address climate change

This joint statement came amid ongoing tension between the two countries.

November 11, 2021, 09:15 AM

Beloved Hougang Green cat, FeiMao, dies, residents put up memorial & lay flowers

She integrated successfully into the community and residents looked out for her.

November 11, 2021, 05:09 AM

Bus hits cyclist, 43, in Marsiling, SMRT bus driver suspended

An eyewitness said the cyclist was flung about 2m to 3m from the bus.

November 11, 2021, 04:05 AM

3,481 new Covid-19 cases & 17 deaths reported on Nov. 10 in S'pore

There have been 227,681 cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore in total.

November 10, 2021, 11:37 PM

S'pore dining in still mostly in pairs despite 5 pax same household rule kicking in

Not a lot of groups.

November 10, 2021, 10:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.