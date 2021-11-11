Back

Nasty Cookie to launch cookie tarts & colourful lattes on Nov. 13

You get the best of both worlds.

Fasiha Nazren | November 11, 2021, 05:37 PM

Nasty Cookie will be launching new additions to its menu on Nov. 13.

S$6.80 cookie tarts

The cookie tarts are essentially buttery and crumbly tarts topped with Nasty Cookie's signature fillings.

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

They will be launching three flavours, each going for S$6.80:

Choco Bueno Tart

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Dark chocolate shell with white chocolate hazelnut creme, topped with light Hershey's cream and Kinder Bueno.

Biscoff

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Biscoff cream cheese with dulce de leche and Biscoff crumbs.

Snickers

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Chocolate shell with peanut butter cream, caramel layer and chocolate ganache.

Instagrammable lattes from S$5.50

Apart from cookie tarts, Nasty Cookie will also introduce four new Instagrammable lattes.

Nasty Blue Latte (S$5.50)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Double shot espresso blue latte made with Nasty-crafted milk for natural sweetness.

Strawberry Matcha Latte (S$6.50)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Fresh strawberry milk topped with matcha cream foam.

Nutella Latte (S$6)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Inspired by one of Nasty Cookie's signature flavours, this one is said to have a milky rich hazelnut taste.

Biscoff Latte (S$6)

Photo from Nasty Cookie.

Another signature flavour that is said to have a smooth caramelised flavour.

Only available at two outlets

All these new items are only available at two outlets.

Westgate

3 Gateway Dr #01-09 Singapore 608532

Opening hours: 12pm to 9:30pm, daily

Nasty Cookie Factory @ Kaki Bukit

1 Kaki Bukit View #01-02 Singapore 415941

Opening hours: 10am to 8:30pm on Mondays to Fridays, 1pm to 8:30pm on weekends and public holidays

Top image from Nasty Cookie.

