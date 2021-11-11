Nasty Cookie to launch cookie tarts & colourful lattes on Nov. 13

Nasty Cookie will be launching new additions to its menu on Nov. 13.

S$6.80 cookie tarts

The cookie tarts are essentially buttery and crumbly tarts topped with Nasty Cookie's signature fillings.

They will be launching three flavours, each going for S$6.80:

Choco Bueno Tart

Dark chocolate shell with white chocolate hazelnut creme, topped with light Hershey's cream and Kinder Bueno.

Biscoff

Biscoff cream cheese with dulce de leche and Biscoff crumbs.

Snickers

Chocolate shell with peanut butter cream, caramel layer and chocolate ganache.

Instagrammable lattes from S$5.50

Apart from cookie tarts, Nasty Cookie will also introduce four new Instagrammable lattes.

Nasty Blue Latte (S$5.50)

Double shot espresso blue latte made with Nasty-crafted milk for natural sweetness.

Strawberry Matcha Latte (S$6.50)

Fresh strawberry milk topped with matcha cream foam.

Nutella Latte (S$6)

Inspired by one of Nasty Cookie's signature flavours, this one is said to have a milky rich hazelnut taste.

Biscoff Latte (S$6)

Another signature flavour that is said to have a smooth caramelised flavour.

Only available at two outlets

All these new items are only available at two outlets.

Westgate 3 Gateway Dr #01-09 Singapore 608532 Opening hours: 12pm to 9:30pm, daily Nasty Cookie Factory @ Kaki Bukit 1 Kaki Bukit View #01-02 Singapore 415941 Opening hours: 10am to 8:30pm on Mondays to Fridays, 1pm to 8:30pm on weekends and public holidays

Top image from Nasty Cookie.