Back

M'sian state of Kedah to ban all 4D betting shops

There are also plans to limit the sale of alcohol.

Sulaiman Daud | November 15, 2021, 04:14 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The state government of Kedah in Malaysia has decided to ban all 4D lottery shops.

The Star reported on Nov. 14 that the chief minister of Kedah, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, said the ban will be enforced "immediately" by not issuing new premises licenses for gambling premises in the state.

This means that gambling premises with existing licenses cannot get theirs renewed, and new licenses will not be distributed either.

PAS chief minister

Muhammad Sanusi is a member of the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS).

He claimed that as a Muslim and Kedah's head of government, he was obliged to take this step as he "did not want to be questioned in the afterlife."

He elaborated that gambling has caused a "negative effect" on human institutions and civilisation too.

Muhammad Sanusi added that he "refused to be scolded" by unspecified people, whom he claimed would disparage him if he did not take this step.

He also said that people in Kedah who wished to buy 4D lottery tickets could do so in Penang instead, a neighbouring state.

In a separate move, Muhammad Sanusi said he planned to limit the sale of alcoholic beverages in the state, but claimed this would not affect non-Muslim residents.

Backlash from other politicians

Members of other political parties have slammed Muhammad Sanusi for the move.

Free Malaysia Today reported on Nov. 14 that T Mohan and Chong Sin Woon of the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) and the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) respectively have spoken out against it.

Both parties are members of the Barisan Nasional coalition, which was formerly allied with PAS in the previous Muhyiddin government.

T Mohan, the party's vice president, said that Muhammad Sanusi "loves cheap publicity" at times, and said that a better move would have been to reduce the number of shops instead of an outright ban.

Chong, the party's secretary-general, said that Malaysian state governments should respect multiculturalism, and while it did not encourage gambling, it would defend the right of choice of non-Muslims.

Top image from Google Maps.

'Don't Let Vaccines Divide Us SG' FB group disabled for 'misinformation that could cause physical harm'

The group was started in response to vaccination-differentiated Covid-19 measures in S'pore.

November 15, 2021, 04:01 PM

S'pore twig art uncle draws his muse on coffee shop table using leftover drink

Return your tray can wait, art in progress.

November 15, 2021, 04:00 PM

Non-combat NSF gets his wish to up-PES from PES E, ends up topping SCS cohort

Zachary Koh was upgraded from PES E to PES B after 9 months as a Security Trooper.

November 15, 2021, 03:52 PM

More than 16 people lift car after accident outside Parliament House

Serious accident involving two cars and five people.

November 15, 2021, 03:11 PM

Diner charged S$0.50 for chopsticks utensils pack at Prinsep Street BBQ restaurant

The restaurant said the chopsticks are specially imported from overseas.

November 15, 2021, 02:22 PM

Uncommon migratory kingfisher believed to be eaten by a fish after diving into Bishan-AMK Park pond

The bird vanished before the eyes of the numerous photographers present.

November 15, 2021, 02:05 PM

S'pore otter pup spotted paralysed from waist down, otter watchers aware of it

Can only monitor for now.

November 15, 2021, 12:58 PM

Austria puts those not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 under lockdown as cases surge again

Those fully vaccinated can still go out and about.

November 15, 2021, 11:39 AM

Public ask Bukit Panjang police officers to save kitten from under car engine after hearing mews

Why read breaking news when you can have some breaking mews?

November 15, 2021, 02:09 AM

1,723 new Covid-19 cases & 10 more deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 14

Singapore has now reported 237,203 cases in total.

November 14, 2021, 11:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.