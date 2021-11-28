M'sian PM Sabri Ismail visiting S'pore to witness land VTL launch with PM Lee Hsien Loong

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, will make an official visit to Singapore on Nov. 29.

According to a Nov. 28 press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this visit will be Ismail's first official visit to Singapore as Prime Minister.

Launch of VTL across Causeway

Ismail and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will jointly witness the launch of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) across the Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia.

This VTL is a significant step towards the restoration of bilateral and regional connectivity, MFA added.

Following the VTL launch, Ismail will attend a welcome ceremony at the Istana, call on President Halimah Yacob, and meet PM Lee.

PM Lee will host an official lunch in honour of Ismail.

Ismail will have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour during a ceremony at the Istana.

The Malaysian Prime Minister will be accompanied by Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah, Malaysian Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong, Menteri Besar of Johor Hasni Mohammad, and senior officials.

