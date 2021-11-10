Back

M'sian man, 38, fined S$2,000 for repeatedly masturbating on MRT train around other passengers

He asked for a lighter sentence as he wanted to default and serve his eight-day imprisonment term initially.

Fiona Tan | November 10, 2021, 03:57 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 38-year-old Malaysian man, Lee Sin Hee, was fined S$2,000 after he pleaded guilty to masturbating on a train repeatedly on Nov. 10.

Performed obscene acts on two dates

From court documents seen by Mothership, Lee was charged with two counts of performing obscene acts on two separate occasions:

Apr. 12, 2021

Lee committed the first offence at about 6pm on Apr. 12, 2021, while he was on the train travelling on the Circle Line from Bartley MRT station to Lorong Chuan MRT Station.

According to CNA's report, Lee put his hands into his pants and masturbated whilst facing another female passenger and from his position standing near the train cabin's door.

He stopped masturbating when the female passenger alighted at Serangoon MRT station.

Lee then moved towards the centre of the cabin, planted himself in front of another female passenger, and started masturbating again.

CNA said the female passenger left and moved to another cabin.

Despite Lee's attempts to use his bag to conceal his actions, he was spotted by another male passenger in the cabin.

The male passenger told Lee to stop and alight at the next station, and a staff from Lorong Chuan MRT station called the police on Lee for causing public nuisance.

Aug. 21, 2021

Lee committed the second offence at about 1pm on Aug. 21, 2021.

This time round, he was travelling along the North-South Line from Ang Mo Kio MRT Station towards Yio Chu Kang MRT Station when he began to feel aroused by a female passenger in the cabin.

Lee proceeded to put his hand in his pants to masturbate, and once again used his bag to hide his actions.

Another female passenger who sat across from the victim in the cabin noticed what was happening, and shifted her body so that her eight-year-old niece would not see what Lee was doing.

Lee alighted at Khatib MRT station after he finished masturbating.

According to CNA, the female passengers reported the incident to train staff.

Paid fine, eventually

As Lee had no prior convictions, the prosecutor sought a fine of S$2,000.

Lee initially expressed that he would like to serve his default sentence, as he was unemployed and had no money, and asked for a light sentence.

However, he ultimately paid the fine of S$2,000, and will not be required to default and serve the eight days of jail.

If found guilty of committing an obscene act, offenders can be jailed up to three months, fined, or both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by mailer diablo from Wikimedia Commons

EU removes S'pore from recommended list of countries for which 'travel restrictions should be lifted'

The decision was based on criteria covering "the epidemiological situation and overall response to Covid-19".

November 10, 2021, 03:32 PM

Rest of world has responsibility & agency to shape global trends amid US-China rivalry: Chan Chun Sing

Both global powers have the opportunity to demonstrate leadership by example.

November 10, 2021, 02:54 PM

S'pore hospitals bringing in volunteers to stop nurses burning out

Hospitals are also finding ways to retain healthcare workers.

November 10, 2021, 02:47 PM

Man allegedly steals 20 cans of beer from Bedok North supermarket, returns & pays for them later

The man was subsequently arrested for theft.

November 10, 2021, 02:26 PM

NTU scientists invent window material that blocks up to 70% of heat without blocking view

With the flick of a switch.

November 10, 2021, 01:59 PM

Rubbish bins float in knee-deep floodwaters in Bukit Timah on Nov. 9

After heavy rain.

November 10, 2021, 01:45 PM

Cuppage Plaza cafe offers authentic Taiwanese breakfast fare like omelettes & toast below S$6

Next best thing to flying to Taiwan.

November 10, 2021, 01:15 PM

7-Eleven S'pore launches S$6.50 halal ready-to-eat meals with Andes by Astons

Literally fast food.

November 10, 2021, 01:15 PM

Eateries can check NRIC to ensure 3-5 pax from same household, lax checks & pretenders will be punished

Errant individuals will be fined.

November 10, 2021, 12:54 PM

S'porean couple, 58 & 61, jailed 6 weeks after migrant domestic workers found working as housekeepers at guesthouse

The woman was fined S$9,000 for employing another migrant domestic worker illegally.

November 10, 2021, 12:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.