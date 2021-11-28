Back

5-room HDB loft in Dawson sold for record-breaking S$1.32 million

Only 26 of such units amongst the 758 units in the development.

Karen Lui | November 28, 2021, 12:22 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A five-room loft unit at [email protected] was sold for a record S$1.328 million in November 2021, making it the most expensive HDB resale unit in Queenstown so far.

The 122 square metre unit is located at block 92 of [email protected], according to PropNex Associate Group Director and agent Lois Ho who brokered the deal.

Photo courtesy of Lois Ho.

"What makes this unit so special is the loft set-up that makes it feel like a condominium as well as its rarity," Ho told Mothership.

Amongst the 758 units in the whole development, there are only 26 of such units, Ho added.

Located on the top 42nd and 43rd floors of the block, the unit oversees the greenery and view of the Tanglin Good Class Bungalows (GCB) area.

View from the unit that overseas the Tanglin GCB area. Photo courtesy of Lois Ho.

Level 42 has two bedrooms while a spacious bedroom occupies level 43.

Level 43. Photo courtesy of Lois Ho.

Sellers accepted price on wife's birthday

Ho shared that physical viewings were conducted instead of virtual ones via Zoom as buyers need to "understand why they are paying a high premium as compared to a normal 5-room HDB flat".

The double-volume space and spacious living room impressed buyers, she added.

Living room. Photo courtesy of Lois Ho.

According to the PropNex agent, prospective buyers were initially reluctant to agree to a price tag above S$1.3 million, noting that only two five-room loft units had been transacted at [email protected] with the most recent one being sold at S$1.095 million in June 2021.

However, the "size, central location, penthouse feel and rarity" of the unit sealed the deal.

Ho added that the sellers accepted the S$1.328 million offer on the wife's birthday, making it a timely birthday gift for the sellers.

The digits in Cantonese mean "Easy to prosper throughout life," she added.

According to Ho, this [email protected] unit is the most expensive non-DBSS (Design, Build and Sell Scheme) flat in Singapore.

Last month, a five-room DBSS unit at Natura Loft along Bishan Street 24 was sold for S$1.36 million within three days of it being put up for sale.

Read more

Top images courtesy of Lois Ho.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'porean woman allegedly denied entry on Dream Cruises as it was 'overbooked' despite prior check-in

The passenger said she booked the cruise in August.

November 28, 2021, 01:22 PM

Chiang Mai braless pancake seller told by local police to dress more 'discreetly'

A local cultural officer also told her to wear a bra.

November 28, 2021, 12:37 PM

Taking our mandatory PCR test during South Korea vacation: Where to go & what to do

A walkthrough.

November 28, 2021, 12:37 PM

Omicron variant: Travellers on SG-MY land VTL must take ART upon arrival in S'pore

A new requirement in response to the new variant.

November 28, 2021, 12:12 PM

Voters must apply high standards of integrity & honesty to everyone participating in politics, no matter which side: PM Lee

PM Lee also said that the 4G team will need a little longer to make the decision on leadership succession.

November 28, 2021, 11:48 AM

Man seen rescuing enormous jellyfish that washed up at Pasir Ris Park

Hope it survived.

November 28, 2021, 11:39 AM

Is investing in property in S’pore really as good an idea as everyone says it is? Not necessarily.

The economy is different today than it was a few decades ago.

November 28, 2021, 11:20 AM

New Covid-19 variant may force S'pore to 'take a few steps back' before moving forward again: PM Lee

He also explained how Singapore's trust in the government has helped the country weather the pandemic in the last two years.

November 28, 2021, 10:55 AM

Mothership Explains: What's up with Prime Location HDBs excluding singles while being 'inclusive'?

It kinda makes sense if you really try to put yourself in the government's shoes, but still stings if you don't have plans to marry.

November 28, 2021, 10:22 AM

Alleged scammer poses as S'pore police with cap that shows NY Yankees logo

Scammers are evolving.

November 28, 2021, 03:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.