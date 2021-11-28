5-room HDB loft in Dawson sold for record-breaking S$1.32 million

A five-room loft unit at [email protected] was sold for a record S$1.328 million in November 2021, making it the most expensive HDB resale unit in Queenstown so far.

The 122 square metre unit is located at block 92 of [email protected], according to PropNex Associate Group Director and agent Lois Ho who brokered the deal.

"What makes this unit so special is the loft set-up that makes it feel like a condominium as well as its rarity," Ho told Mothership.

Amongst the 758 units in the whole development, there are only 26 of such units, Ho added.

Located on the top 42nd and 43rd floors of the block, the unit oversees the greenery and view of the Tanglin Good Class Bungalows (GCB) area.

Level 42 has two bedrooms while a spacious bedroom occupies level 43.

Sellers accepted price on wife's birthday

Ho shared that physical viewings were conducted instead of virtual ones via Zoom as buyers need to "understand why they are paying a high premium as compared to a normal 5-room HDB flat".

The double-volume space and spacious living room impressed buyers, she added.

According to the PropNex agent, prospective buyers were initially reluctant to agree to a price tag above S$1.3 million, noting that only two five-room loft units had been transacted at [email protected] with the most recent one being sold at S$1.095 million in June 2021.

However, the "size, central location, penthouse feel and rarity" of the unit sealed the deal.

Ho added that the sellers accepted the S$1.328 million offer on the wife's birthday, making it a timely birthday gift for the sellers.

The digits in Cantonese mean "Easy to prosper throughout life," she added.

According to Ho, this [email protected] unit is the most expensive non-DBSS (Design, Build and Sell Scheme) flat in Singapore.

Last month, a five-room DBSS unit at Natura Loft along Bishan Street 24 was sold for S$1.36 million within three days of it being put up for sale.

Read more

Top images courtesy of Lois Ho.

Follow and listen to our podcast here