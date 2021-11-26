Chomp Chomp & Old Airport Road hawker centres among dozens of places to allow 5 pax dine in

More hawker centres and coffeeshops will allow dining in for groups of up to five fully-vaccinated individuals.

There are 19 more hawker centres and 11 more coffeeshops or canteens that have been added to the list of food establishments that are allowed to seat groups of up to five together.

This comes after an initial launch of 11 hawker centres and seven coffeeshops that implemented vaccinated-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) and began accepting groups of five on Nov. 23.

List of 19 hawker centres

According to an update by the National Environment Agency on Nov. 26, most of the 19 new hawker centres will be open to groups of up to five starting next Monday (Nov. 29), with the exception of Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market, which will accept groups of five from Saturday (Nov. 27).

An earlier update added the hawker centre at Block 137 Tampines Street 11 and Taman Jurong Food Centre to the list of hawker centres that have implemented VDS on Nov. 23.

The 19 new hawker centres are:

Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market (starting Nov. 27) Yishun Park Hawker Centre Maxwell Food Centre Tanglin Halt Market Chomp Chomp Food Centre East Coast Lagoon Food Village Adam Food Centre Commonwealth Crescent Market Blk 51 Old Airport Road Blk 117 Aljunied Avenue 2 Blk 13/14 Haig Road Blk 4A Eunos Crescent Blk 4A Jalan Batu Blk 50A Marine Terrace Blk 79/79A Circuit Road Blk 80 Circuit Road Blk 84 Marine Parade Central Blk 89 Circuit Road Blk 104/105 Yishun Ring Road

List of 11 coffeeshops/canteens

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has also updated the list of coffeeshops or canteens that have implemented VDS and will allow groups of up to five to dine in.

The 11 new coffeeshops/canteens are:

ESSEN @ The Pinnacle (1 Cantonment Road) Chuan Kee F&B (1091A Lower Delta Road) Hunger House (9 Tagore Lane) Koufu Pte Ltd (622D Punggol Central) Brunners Coffeeshop (228 East Coast Road) Tong Kian Eating House (37 Teban Gardens Road) Saffrons Restaurant Pte. Ltd. (201D Tampines Street 21) Hoki 150 Pte. Ltd. (Blk 150 Bishan Str 11) Kian Seng Seafood Restaurant Pte Ltd (4013 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 1) Bangkok Street Mookata Pte. Ltd. (Blk 421 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10) Chili Padi Nonya Catering Pte. Ltd. (DBS Asia Hub)

Remaining hawker centres expected to allow 5-pax dine in by end-Nov.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov. 25), Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said she is working actively to get the remaining hawker centres to implement VDS measures by end of November.

She also prompted other coffeeshop operators to get the VDS system in place such that they can allow groups of up to five to dine in at their premises.

