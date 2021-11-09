People across S'pore capture brilliant sight of Venus & moon meeting in Nov. 8 night sky

If you happened to look up at the sky last night (Nov. 8), you may have caught a glimpse of a bright object near the crescent moon.

But contrary to what you may think, the bright object is not a star; it's Venus, our planetary neighbour.

Photos of the moon and Venus close together

Mothership reader, A Kannan, shared his photos of the moon and Venus "meeting" in the night sky, which he took around Woodlands between 7:30pm and 9pm that night:

Others also took to social media to share shots of the occurrence:

Moon gliding past Venus, Saturn, Jupiter: NASA

In its monthly skywatching tips, the U.S.'s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said:

"From November 6th through the 11th, watch the Moon glide past Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter after sunset in the south/southwest. In particular, if you step outside for a look on November 7th, you'll find the four-day-old crescent Moon just about 2 degrees away from Venus. Should be really pretty, so don't miss it."

Here's a gif of what the movement looks like:

Top photos courtesy of A Kannan, via Twitter / elainegineer, and via Facebook / Yunos Osman.