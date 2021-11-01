MOH 'seriously looking' into 'monetary award' for healthcare workers: Ong Ye Kung

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is "seriously looking into" a monetary award for healthcare workers, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Nov. 1.

He highlighted that these particular group of frontline workers bore a "disproportionate responsibility" as Singapore's last line of defence against the Covid-19 pandemic.

A monetary award is "probably the least" that can be done for healthcare workers

Ong was responding to a question that had been posed about the "immense stress and pressure" healthcare workers faced and whether MOH would be planning for more support and recognition to be given to them in light of the responsibility they bore.

Ong elaborated that while a monetary award is "not everything", it is "probably appropriate" and, "probably the least" that can be done in recognising the commitment and dedication of healthcare workers, along with all the stress they have been facing.

"The role of healthcare workers is especially important," he said, noting that Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary had highlighted at length their efforts.

Many others have also contributed to the fight against Covid-19

Ong had earlier also pointed out that many people had contributed in the fight against Covid-19.

This includes the people who conduct swabs, supervise the public's self-swabbing, run the vaccination centres and ensure that the vaccines arrive on Singapore's shores.

Ong also highlighted those who conveyed people to and from hospitals and treatment facilities— making "hundreds, thousands" of trips — as well as safe distancing ambassadors, vendors who disinfect places the public has been to, teachers "who kept schools going for the past 20 months", social workers and community volunteers.

He said, "We all owe a debt of gratitude to all of them for collectively putting up this fight."

Top photo via Ong Ye Kung Facebook