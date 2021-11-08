Back

MOH rubbishes claims by Gilbert Goh that women turned away from A&E died or developed lung infection

MOH has requested Gilbert Goh step forward with more information.

Belmont Lay | November 08, 2021, 03:34 PM

The Ministry of Health in Singapore has rubbished claims made by a Singaporean man Gilbert Goh.

MOH said it could not find cases that match the two incidents Goh alleged to have happened in Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 8, MOH recounted the two incidents that were "second hand accounts" related by Goh.

Goh had alleged that one woman, under the age of 50, had passed away from Covid-19 infection after being sent home from A&E twice.

He also said another woman aged 20, who was sent home from A&E despite experiencing shortness of breath, was then admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and diagnosed with lung infection.

MOH said it did not have any cases on record that match the descriptions provided by Goh.

MOH wrote: "Based on our records, there are no cases that matched the descriptions in the post. These are serious allegations."

MOH added that it is inviting Goh to come forward and provide the details of the patients and alleged cases.

MOH then urged the public not to spread lies.

It wrote: "We wish to remind members of public that transparency and accuracy of information undergirds public confidence in a pandemic crisis."

"Hence, when sharing personal experiences by individuals, we need to ensure that they are substantiated, so that the public does not end up consuming rumours and untruths."

