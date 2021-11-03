Back

Pornsak, Michelle Chia & Addy Lee's company makes S$3.9 million in Facebook livestream sales over 2 months

Livestream sales gaining legs in Singapore.

Mandy How | November 03, 2021, 08:56 PM

Pornsak, Michelle Chia, and Addy Lee are making it big with their showmanship.

In Aug. and Sep. 2021 alone, the trio made S$3.9 million in sales via Mdada, an e-commerce platform that they founded in Sep. 2020.

Speaking to CNBC, Pornsak revealed the art of his trade:

“You need to plan your show, because this is not just selling, this is info-tainment. Entertainment needs to be high, and that can be very challenging because sometimes even I myself run out of ideas."

Mdada sells a variety of products via regular Facebook livestreams, with a focus on "beauty, wellness, and lifestyle."

According to CNBC, the most expensive product sold on the platform was a Rolex Daytona Green Dial worth US$120,000 (about S$162,000).

In an earlier Instagram post, Pornsak had pegged the watch's price at S$113,000.

Mdada currently employs almost 30 employees.

Its live-streamers, or sellers, are trained to "effectively engage with their audience," a previous news release said.

This means knowing "[...] what to sell, when to sell, and who to sell to,” Pornsak told CNBC.

Their job is also commission-based: the more they sell, the more they earn. An individual gets about 20 to 30 per cent of the sale, depending on the item.

In August this year, Mdada launched its livestreaming hub, reportedly the largest in Southeast Asia.

The 12,000 sq ft hub hosts 11 different studio spaces and is capable of more than 10 simultaneous livestream sessions.

Almost S$500,000 was spent on renovations, but the investment has clearly paid off.

CNBC reported that the company is "profitable," with its unaudited revenue for the financial year ending Sep. 30 coming in at S$15 million.

Top image via Mdada, Michelle Chia's Instagram page

